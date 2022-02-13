Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside Of Justin Bieber’s Afterparty *UPDATE*

Looks like Justin had a great time with Selena while celebrating the new year. The “Baby” fame has been reportedly caught with Selena on a yacht celebrating New year’s. It seems like this news did not go well with Justin’s Mom, Pattie Mallette. Pattie keeps restrictions on this “Canadian singer” (I mean she is her baby after all). According to some inside reports, Pattie keeps closely monitors her son’s activities and makes decisions on her son’s behalf(that is what mothers are for). It seems that Mallette does not like Justin hanging out with Selena Gomez(we understand your concern, pattie). For those who don’t know, Pattie is also Justin’s manager, (so you know where it is pretty much coming from). While we understand Pattie’s concern, we can’t deny the fact that Justin is growing up, and he has every right to choose the person he wants to spend his time with. According to some reports, Pattie does not allow Justin to stay up after 10:30.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO