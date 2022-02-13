ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside Of Justin Bieber’s Afterparty *UPDATE*

By Stacy Simons Santos
celebrityaccess.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Kodak Black is one of the four injured in a shooting outside of Justin Bieber’s afterparty – located at Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy. Sky News NBC was the first to report that news. Kodak Black,...

celebrityaccess.com

