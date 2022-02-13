UChicago Forward Announces Changes To Exposure Notifications, Resumes Voluntary Testing, Enacts Limited Isolation-in-Place

In Chicago, inequality in college admissions starts before high school. High school students who attend the five nationally ranked Chicago public magnet high schools—Walter Payton, Northside, Jones, Whitney Young, and Lane—have a far higher chance of being admitted to the University of Chicago than students from other Chicago Public Schools (CPS). For example, at Lane Tech, out of the 1104 students in the Class of 2021, 262 revealed where they are going to college through public Instagram accounts, and 4 out of those 262 are attending UChicago. Given that there are only 390 students from the entire Midwest in UChicago’s Class of 2025 and there are 162 CPS high schools, it is clear most CPS schools are not sending students to UChicago at anywhere near Lane’s rate. One would hope, then, that each CPS student has an equal chance to get into a magnet high school. However, because the admissions tests include material that is not normally taught in middle school—and access to private test prep is expensive—richer students possess a significant edge over their poorer counterparts. Inequalities in the process for high school admissions lead directly to unequal outcomes in admissions to UChicago and other top colleges. The administration of UChicago should therefore consider asking CPS schools to offer test prep to all their students, as well as to reverse their obtuse stance on test prep being unhelpful.
