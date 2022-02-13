UChicago Forward Announces Changes To Exposure Notifications, Resumes Voluntary Testing, Enacts Limited Isolation-in-Place

We can’t let the fear of alienation from the University paralyze us in pressuring the University to act. It seems safe to say that the news that our return to campus would be pushed back by three weeks was met with a less-than-stellar reception. Many students—myself included—didn’t have enough time to change our travel plans on just over a week’s notice, which stung especially hard given the amount of advance warning provided by other universities. For instance, Harvard announced that they would go online a week before UChicago did, even though their upcoming term was scheduled to start three weeks after our winter quarter began. Even other schools on the quarter system didn’t sweep the rug out from under their students’ feet quite so sharply; Stanford and DePaul announced that their first two weeks would be online while UChicago had still “made no decisions or changes to alter the approach for Winter Quarter.” Our administration was also largely alone in closing the residence halls, which left students’ housing for those three weeks in the uncertain hands of a case-by-case review. But even if it’s a generally held opinion that the University’s handling of winter quarter has been unacceptable, we are beholden to a system of social pressures deterring us from transferring or withdrawing, even if it means enduring administrative failures like this one. The problem is that when we allow the University’s decision-making to escape scrutiny, we give up our only leverage by which to hold it accountable for its actions. And as long as we continue to uphold the aspects of our culture that discourage frustrated students from transferring, our criticisms will always play second fiddle to our devotion to UChicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO