ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

UChicago Forward Announces Changes To Exposure Notifications, Resumes Voluntary Testing, Enacts Limited Isolation-in-Place

By Ben Wiener
The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUChicago Forward reported 178 new COVID-19 cases this week with 394 identified close contacts. The University has no plans to roll back the indoor mask mandate, although the Illinois State mandate will be lifted on February 28. UChicago Forward reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and 394 close contacts...

www.chicagomaroon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Chicago Maroon

A Community-Led Approach to Reparations at UChicago

To take steps towards reparative justice for the South Side, the University must support the Community Benefits Agreement Coalition. Last April, the Maroon Editorial Board wrote a series titled How the University Can Better Serve the South Side. One editorial in particular, “To Repair Historic Harm, the University Must Endow South Siders With Capital and Control,” suggests that the University appoint a community board of South Side leaders to direct initiatives by the Office of Civic Engagement and establish a Center for Reparative Justice that would give funds from UChicago to a coalition of South Side organizers to serve their communities how they see fit.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Change CPS Test Prep

In Chicago, inequality in college admissions starts before high school. High school students who attend the five nationally ranked Chicago public magnet high schools—Walter Payton, Northside, Jones, Whitney Young, and Lane—have a far higher chance of being admitted to the University of Chicago than students from other Chicago Public Schools (CPS). For example, at Lane Tech, out of the 1104 students in the Class of 2021, 262 revealed where they are going to college through public Instagram accounts, and 4 out of those 262 are attending UChicago. Given that there are only 390 students from the entire Midwest in UChicago’s Class of 2025 and there are 162 CPS high schools, it is clear most CPS schools are not sending students to UChicago at anywhere near Lane’s rate. One would hope, then, that each CPS student has an equal chance to get into a magnet high school. However, because the admissions tests include material that is not normally taught in middle school—and access to private test prep is expensive—richer students possess a significant edge over their poorer counterparts. Inequalities in the process for high school admissions lead directly to unequal outcomes in admissions to UChicago and other top colleges. The administration of UChicago should therefore consider asking CPS schools to offer test prep to all their students, as well as to reverse their obtuse stance on test prep being unhelpful.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

UCMed Announces Plans for Standalone Cancer Hospital

On Thursday, University of Chicago Medicine (UCM) officials announced plans for a new, 128 bed, 500,000 square foot standalone cancer hospital to be built on the UCM campus in Hyde Park. Pending regulatory approval, the University plans to break ground on the $633 million facilty in 2023 and open it...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Chicago, IL
Health
The Chicago Maroon

#CareNotCops Holds Rally to Protest Recent UCPD Shooting of Rhysheen Wilson

Protesters march down East 59th Street on Friday, February 4, as part of a rally organized by #CareNotCops. #CareNotCops (CNC), a student group dedicated to the abolition of the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) in favor of investing in South Side communities and mental health services, gathered on the main quad in front of Levi Hall at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 4, to protest the recent shooting of community member Rhysheen Wilson by a UCPD officer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Student Service Fee Cancelled for Ph.D. Students in Six Divisions and Schools; Admin Launches Fund to Reduce Violence | Newsletter for February 2

Subscribe to the Maroon Newsletter. Good morning. It’s fourth week. Ready for some snow? ❄️. You can read this week’s issue of The Maroon here. Join the Lumen Christi Institute for a bi-weekly reading group that will explore the three treatises of Friedrich Nietzsche’s On The Genealogy of Morality! Discussions will be held at 6:00 p.m. on February 10, February 24, and March 10 at Gavin House (1220 East 58th Street) with assistant instructional professor in the Social Sciences Collegiate Division David Lyons. Dinner will be served!
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Alivisatos and Community Leaders Address Violence Prevention at Virtual Roundtable

UChicago will start a multi-year fund aimed at fostering relationships between the University and community-based organizations, University President Paul Alivisatos announced at a virtual roundtable discussion on Tuesday evening. At the roundtable, Alivisatos and experts from community organizations discussed UChicago’s plans to address the “root causes of violence” following a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uchicago#University Of Chicago#Cdc#College#Uchicago Forward#Stuart Hall
The Chicago Maroon

Ph.D. Students Will No Longer Be Required to Pay Student Services Fee Across Six Divisions and Schools

Graduate students and supporters protest against the Student Services Fee at a rally on October 19, 2021, in front of Levi Hall. Starting next autumn quarter, graduate students will no longer be required to pay the student services fee. The Tuesday announcement came after one year of Graduate Students United (GSU)’s organizing for reducing the fee.
COLLEGES
The Chicago Maroon

An Open Letter to Admin on Conditions of Return to Campus

Members of the University community call for a safe return to in-person learning and increased transparency on the decision process. Update: The text of this article has been updated to reflect the changing number of signatories. Dear President Alivisatos, Provost Lee, and Executive Vice President Callow-Wright,. We write as members...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

The Not-So-New Normal

The University should prioritize in-person instruction. On December 23, UChicago students opened their emails to an early Christmas present—or a lump of coal, depending on whom you ask. Instead of Saint Nick, however, it was Ka Yee Lee and Katie Callow-Wright who announced the surprise of an extra week of winter break, followed by at least two weeks of Zoom University, all wrapped up neatly under a catchall subject line: “Delayed Start of Winter Quarter.”
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Chicago Maroon

Library Bans Eating and Drinking to Stop COVID-19 Spread

Drinking and eating are now prohibited in University Library spaces except when drinking from water fountains. The new policy will not apply to “designated dining areas,” which are currently Ex Libris Café and the Law School Green Lounge. Crerar Lounge was also originally listed as an exception, but has since been removed.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Maroon Handcuffs: Why Dissatisfaction and Inaction Go Hand in Hand

We can’t let the fear of alienation from the University paralyze us in pressuring the University to act. It seems safe to say that the news that our return to campus would be pushed back by three weeks was met with a less-than-stellar reception. Many students—myself included—didn’t have enough time to change our travel plans on just over a week’s notice, which stung especially hard given the amount of advance warning provided by other universities. For instance, Harvard announced that they would go online a week before UChicago did, even though their upcoming term was scheduled to start three weeks after our winter quarter began. Even other schools on the quarter system didn’t sweep the rug out from under their students’ feet quite so sharply; Stanford and DePaul announced that their first two weeks would be online while UChicago had still “made no decisions or changes to alter the approach for Winter Quarter.” Our administration was also largely alone in closing the residence halls, which left students’ housing for those three weeks in the uncertain hands of a case-by-case review. But even if it’s a generally held opinion that the University’s handling of winter quarter has been unacceptable, we are beholden to a system of social pressures deterring us from transferring or withdrawing, even if it means enduring administrative failures like this one. The problem is that when we allow the University’s decision-making to escape scrutiny, we give up our only leverage by which to hold it accountable for its actions. And as long as we continue to uphold the aspects of our culture that discourage frustrated students from transferring, our criticisms will always play second fiddle to our devotion to UChicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

Chicago, IL
263
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy