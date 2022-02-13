ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aliyah Boston is making double-doubles look as...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

5-star recruit Kylan Boswell officially visits Illinois: “It would be a blessing to come back and play here”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald-Palladium

Wilson scores 22, No. 8 Kansas beats Oklahoma 71-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69 on Saturday. The Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Herald-Palladium

No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football offers 4-star Monteque Rhames

Georgia football is the 16th college football program to offer a scholarship to class of 2023 recruit Monteque Rhames. The four-star defensive lineman plays high school football for Sumter High School in Sumter, South Carolina. Rhames is 6 feet, 6 inches and 240 pounds and has scholarship offers from UNC,...
SUMTER, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks beatdown Bulldogs in Athens

Aliyah Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54 on Sunday. Boston posted her 18th double-double in 24 games. Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks, who led by 30 points in the first half.
BASKETBALL
Herald-Palladium

2 Bangor wrestlers named league champs

DECATUR — Bangor’s varsity wrestling team settled for fourth place in the Southwest 10 conference tournament, with two Vikings wrestlers earning championship honors in their weight division. Both Jonathan Nieva and Austin Birner finished in first place, respectively, in the 119-pound and 125-pound weight classes during the conference...
BANGOR, MI
Red and Black

Georgia Men’s Tennis knock off rivals Georgia Tech 4-3

The No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta to take on rivals Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon and defeated the rival Yellow Jackets 4-3. “Our team showed tremendous poise and resolve under pressure today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. The Bulldogs coming off of a tough 3-4 loss...
ATLANTA, GA
coladaily.com

Gamecock sports week in review

The men’s basketball team snapped their three-game losing streak Saturday at Georgia 80-68. At the same time, the Gamecocks extended their winning streak over the Bulldogs to 12. Freshman guard Devin Carter was a major second half catalyst to the victory. Carter, who came off the bench, scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half. He knocked down six of nine shots from the floor, including a pair of threes, and also had 2 assists and an assist in his 12 minutes on the floor in the second half.
COLUMBIA, SC
Herald-Palladium

3 penalties on 3 straight plays in final minutes cost Cincy

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A sea of yellow flags flew onto the field in the final two minutes with the Super Bowl at stake. After the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals were flagged only twice in the first 58 minutes, penalties on three consecutive plays helped determine a champion.
NFL
Herald-Palladium

LMC squeezes by Covert

Covert’s varsity basketball squad suffered a three-point loss to Lake Michigan Catholic, Friday, Feb. 4. The Bulldogs held a one-point lead, 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Lake Michigan’s offense managed to outscore Covert 15-9 in the second half to end the half, ahead, 30-25.
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. South Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: South Carolina 13-10; Georgia 6-18 The South Carolina Gamecocks are 11-3 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. USC and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
ATHENS, GA
Herald-Palladium

Ryder aces wild 16th, Theegala holds onto Phoenix Open lead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the WM Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course. Ryder's wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
swishappeal.com

Appalachian State downs Georgia State in overtime Sun Belt matchup

ATLANTA — The Appalachian State Mountaineers held off their Sun Belt rival, the Georgia State Panthers, on the road in overtime 84-78 after nearly giving up a big lead on several occasions. The Mountaineers led by as many as 13 points during the game away the lead in the...
ATLANTA, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

MBB: Dawgs Fall to Gamecocks 80-66

The University of Georgia Men’s Basketball team lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks 80-68 on Saturday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum. The Gamecocks were led offensively by impressive performances from Keyshawn Bryant and Devin Carter, who scored 22 and 21 points, respectively. Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges carried the load for Georgia in scoring 18 and 16 points on a combined 13-22 shooting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Red and Black

No. 1 South Carolina hands Georgia women’s basketball third straight loss

The No. 17 Georgia women’s basketball team suffered a 72-54 blowout loss Sunday afternoon to the No. 1 South Carolina. This latest defeat follows a failed comeback effort on the road at LSU and a heartbreaker at home against rivals Florida. The Bulldogs are now 17-7 on the season and 6-6 in the Southeastern Conference.
ATHENS, GA

