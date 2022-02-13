Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

The men’s basketball team snapped their three-game losing streak Saturday at Georgia 80-68. At the same time, the Gamecocks extended their winning streak over the Bulldogs to 12. Freshman guard Devin Carter was a major second half catalyst to the victory. Carter, who came off the bench, scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half. He knocked down six of nine shots from the floor, including a pair of threes, and also had 2 assists and an assist in his 12 minutes on the floor in the second half.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO