Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

There’s been no shortage of excitement at the 2022 Winter Olympics which kicked off on February 4 and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. We know all about the big-name stars like Shaun White (Carlsbad, California), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado), Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah), and Chloe Kim (Torrence, California) but what about the mascots? There are plenty of world-famous athletes and familiar faces around Beijing, but one of the breakout stars of this year’s 2022 Winter Olympic Games is the official mascot: a giant fluffy panda named Bing Dwen Dwen.
