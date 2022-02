Overrated. Overpaid. If you can’t get the sacks, you shouldn’t get the stacks!. Those are just some of the things said about Cowboys’ defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Okay, maybe I made up the last one, but it captures the sentiment many Cowboys fans have when it comes to Lawrence’s contract compared to his sack numbers. Plus, it rhymes, so let’s go with it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO