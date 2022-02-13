How the free dance went down and determined Olympic ice dance medalists

The Olympic ice dance competition gets underway with the rhythm dance on Saturday, Feb. 12, where teams will skate their first of two programs that determine the medalists. The rhythm dance used to be known as the short dance. Each season, ice dance couples are assigned rhythms their programs must include, and this season we will see teams incorporate at least two rhythms from the following: street dance rhythms, jazz, reggae and blues. Street dance rhythms are defined by the International Skating Union as hip-hop, disco, swing, krunk, popping and funk.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO