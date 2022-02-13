ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

How the free dance went down and determined Olympic ice dance medalists

By Brandon Penny
actionnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams from France and the Russian...

www.actionnewsnow.com

WSLS

LIVE UPDATES: Olympic ice dance begins with hip-hop and blues programs

The Olympic ice dance competition gets underway with the rhythm dance on Saturday, Feb. 12, where teams will skate their first of two programs that determine the medalists. The rhythm dance used to be known as the short dance. Each season, ice dance couples are assigned rhythms their programs must include, and this season we will see teams incorporate at least two rhythms from the following: street dance rhythms, jazz, reggae and blues. Street dance rhythms are defined by the International Skating Union as hip-hop, disco, swing, krunk, popping and funk.
NBC Sports

Spectators Flout Cheering Ban During Ice Dancing at 2022 Winter Olympics

What was that sound you heard during the ice rhythm dancing competition? Cheering. Chinese officials had banned cheering at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing as part of its zero-coronavirus policy. But the limited number of spectators in attendance on Saturday, including Olympic athletes and athletic support staff, broke their silence.
NBC Philadelphia

Watch Madison Chock, Evan Bates' Olympic Ice Dance Free Skate

Madison Chock and Evan Bates put together a dazzling free skate during the ice dance event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was almost enough to get them another medal. The American duo entered Monday’s free skate in fourth place after earning an 84.14 score. Chock and Bates were the 17th pair to take the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday, and they put together the best performance of the day to that point.
WDBO

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WXIA 11 Alive

Olympic figure skating ice dance | Who to watch

BEIJING, China — One of the most highly-anticipated sports in the Winter Olympics is figure skating and another pair will soon be awarded the coveted gold medal for their footwork on the ice. Sunday night, athletes will compete in Mixed Ice Dance, Free Dance around 8:15 p.m. After Saturday's...
2 On Your Side

Sunday Olympics livestreams: Ice dancing, hockey and speedskating

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC is providing quite the sports sandwich Sunday. Live Olympics coverage on top of Super Bowl LVI on top of more live Olympics. Eat breakfast while you watch American Erin Jackson, the No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater in the world, skate for the gold medal. That comes after men’s team pursuit quarterfinals, which includes Team USA.
Modesto Bee

AP PHOTOS: Monobob, ice dance highlight day 8 at Olympics

Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical. Check out the best of the action from day 8 of the Olympics.
actionnewsnow.com

USA's Megan Nick lands surprise aerials bronze, Xu wins gold

Nick's bronze is only the second-ever medal won by a U.S. aerialist in the women's individual event, following Nikki Stone's gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/usas-megan-nick-lands-surprise-aerials-bronze-xu-wins-gold.
NBC Chicago

Madison Hubbell, Zach Donohue Earn Bronze in Olympic Ice Dance

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue just missed the podium at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. This year, they’ll be dancing on it with medals around their necks. The American duo earned bronze in the ice dance event at the 2022 Beijing Games. Hubbell and Donohue secured their medal spot with a 130.89 score in Monday’s free dance at Capital Indoor Stadium, bringing their total to 218.02.
WPTV

How to watch the conclusion of Olympic ice dance

Will the dominant French finally get their Olympic gold? Could the ROC team play spoilers? Which American team will end up on the podium?. With storylines aplenty, the conclusion of the Olympic ice dance competition is a can't miss. Watch the free dance at 8:15 p.m. ET on USA and...
