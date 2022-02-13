MU men's golf struggles in final round of Florida Gator Invitational; Tsai ties for eighth

After two Saturday rounds where Missouri was as high as fifth on the leaderboard , the Tigers ran into problems Sunday and finished 12th in the Florida Gator Invitational .

Missouri shot a final round score of 12-over 292 to bring the Tigers' total to 857 on the tournament.

Of the five Missouri golfers contributing to the team score, Yu-ta Tsai had the best performance with a final round 69 to finish in a tie for eighth in individual rankings.

Tsai rolled in four birdies in the final round, including a three-hole stretch of consecutive birdies to start . His final score of 207 was his fourth-consecutive event under par on the year.

Michael Terblanche, who competed as an individual, shot a final round 72 to finish the tournament in a tie for 19th.

Terblanche had three birdies but struggled on Par 3s, compiling three bogeys on the short holes, as well as a double bogey on hole 14.

Tommy Boone made three birdies to accompany three bogeys and a double bogey to post a final round 72 and finished tied for 41st.

Tournament host No. 31 Florida paced the field with a final team score 28-under 812 to win the tournament by 12 strokes over No. 3 Oklahoma State. SEC opponent No. 23 LSU finished seventh, and Florida's B team took fifth.

Missouri will return to action March 6-8 at the Auburn Tiger Invitational at Grand National in Auburn, Alabama.