ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MU men's golf struggles in final round of Florida Gator Invitational; Tsai ties for eighth

By Chad Silvey
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

After two Saturday rounds where Missouri was as high as fifth on the leaderboard , the Tigers ran into problems Sunday and finished 12th in the Florida Gator Invitational .

Missouri shot a final round score of 12-over 292 to bring the Tigers' total to 857 on the tournament.

Of the five Missouri golfers contributing to the team score, Yu-ta Tsai had the best performance with a final round 69 to finish in a tie for eighth in individual rankings.

Tsai rolled in four birdies in the final round, including a three-hole stretch of consecutive birdies to start . His final score of 207 was his fourth-consecutive event under par on the year.

Michael Terblanche, who competed as an individual, shot a final round 72 to finish the tournament in a tie for 19th.

Terblanche had three birdies but struggled on Par 3s, compiling three bogeys on the short holes, as well as a double bogey on hole 14.

Tommy Boone made three birdies to accompany three bogeys and a double bogey to post a final round 72 and finished tied for 41st.

Tournament host No. 31 Florida paced the field with a final team score 28-under 812 to win the tournament by 12 strokes over No. 3 Oklahoma State. SEC opponent No. 23 LSU finished seventh, and Florida's B team took fifth.

Missouri will return to action March 6-8 at the Auburn Tiger Invitational at Grand National in Auburn, Alabama.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
State
Missouri State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Scheffler tops Cantlay in Phoenix Open playoff for first win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was even par Sunday and three strokes behind after bogeying the par-3 12th in the WM Phoenix Open. “If you would have told me on 13 tee I was going to be in a playoff, I would have been pleased,” Scheffler said. “I felt a little bit out of it at that point.”
PHOENIX, AZ
LSUSports.net

Barber Sits in Third After Opening Rounds of Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. – Senior Garrett Barber sits in third place at 5-under 135 in the individual leaderboard following the conclusion of round two at the Gators Invitational. LSU sits in fifth place as a team, finishing at an even-560. Round One. Senior Michael Sanders led the Tigers in the...
GOLF
LSUSports.net

Barber Finishes Tied Fifth in Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. – Senior Garrett Barber finished tied for 5th place in the individual leaderboard with a 5-under 205 as play concluded on Sunday afternoon at the Gators Invitational. As a team, LSU finished in 7th place with a 7-over 847 team score. Barber’s final round finished at an...
SPORTS
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Golf Finishes in Eighth Place at SUU-Hosted Thunderbird Invitational

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Utah State's golf team shot an even-par 288 on Sunday in the final round of the Pizza Hut-Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational. The Aggies finished in eighth place against the 14-team field as they posted a 54-hole team score of 7-over 871 (292-291-288). Middle Tennessee shot a 12-under 276 on Sunday to wrap up the team title at 38-under 826. Oral Roberts (848, -16) was second and Southern Illinois (853, -11). Rounding out the top five was Sacramento State (856, -8) and Dixie State (861, -3), respectively.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Tigers#Sec#Lsu#Grand National
NDSU Bison Athletics

Bison Men's Golf Takes Seventh At Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invite

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The North Dakota State men's golf team wrapped up the Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invitational on Sunday at the Sunbrook Golf Course, carding a final round 284 to move a spot up the leaderboard and finish seventh overall. The Bison had three golfers, Ian Simonich,...
GOLF
The Key West Citizen

Teams line up.JPG

Players and coaches from 30 youth teams lined up on Pedro Aguilar Field for the Key West Little Conch Baseball opening ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
KEY WEST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Key West Citizen

MU softball's offense sputters out of the gate at Northern Lights Invitational

It was both Missouri and Penn State’s first games of the season, and both offenses showed their rust. A game of softball turned into a game of chicken, with both defenses refusing to give up the first run. In the top of the eighth inning, Missouri finally blinked and conceded the first run. Unphased, the Tigers staged a comeback in the bottom frame that culminated with a Kim Wert walk-off single. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

Prodanov, Fisher set Missouri indoor records at Tyson Invitational

Missouri track and field opened the second day of competition at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, breaking program records. Juniors Martin Prodanov and Arianna Fisher punched their names at the top of their respective events in program history as the Tigers hit 23 new personal records Saturday. Prodanov outkicked his opponents in the last 100 meters of the men’s mile, finishing first in the event with a PR of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Key West Citizen

MU softball bounces back, nearly sweeps doubleheader

No. 11 Missouri and No. 13 Virginia Tech played out one of the most thrilling games of the young college softball season Saturday. With the help of All-American pitcher Keely Rochard, the Hokies edged out a 4-3 win over the Tigers. Missouri split its two Saturday games in the Northern Lights Invitational, cruising to an 8-1 victory against Wisconsin in its first match before falling to Virginia Tech. The Tigers looked much more like the team with World Series aspirations than the one that showed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

No. 10 Missouri wrestling takes down No. 13 Arizona State on the road

Missouri wrestling will be coming back to Columbia with a big win over No. 13 Arizona State as it defeated the Sun Devils 19-14 on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Tigers came into this match riding high from their comeback win over Big 12 rival Oklahoma State, while Arizona State looked to extend its five match winning streak. The biggest story of the night was the return of No. 13...
TEMPE, AZ
The Key West Citizen

Missouri men and women's swim and dive hope to lock in NCAA Championship berths

With their first meet of the season back in October, it has been a long grind for Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams to get to where they are today. With the first day of the SEC Championships on Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Aquatics Center, the work these teams have put in over the season has paid off. For the fifth time this season, both teams are ranked in the top 20 in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Gator Country

Florida Gators softball sweeps Saturday’s doubleheader

TAMPA – No. 6-ranked Florida picked up a pair of wins on day two of the USF – Rawlings Invitational with a 7-1 victory over Kansas City and a 4-0 shutout of No. 16 Michigan Saturday afternoon. The Gators (3-0) picked up a series of clutch performances in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Key West Citizen

MU softball escapes with a win against Liberty

The win would not come easy for Missouri, even if it looked like it would for a brief moment. For the third time in as many days, the Tigers entered the sixth inning in a tie game. For the second time in those three games, they won. No. 11 Missouri staved off No. 24 Liberty’s comeback attempt to end the Northern Lights Invitational with a 6-5 win Sunday. ...
SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
145
Followers
624
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy