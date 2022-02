Ole Miss basketball is looking to rebound from a loss to Alabama when it travels to Missouri on Saturday night. The Rebels are 12-12 overall and 3-8 in SEC play, and although the Rebels' Jarkel Joiner led both Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide in scoring with 33 points on Wednesday, Alabama shot over 63 percent from beyond the arc, making 14-of-22 threes in the win. Jaden Shackelford led the way for the Tide with 30 points, going 8-of-13 from three.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO