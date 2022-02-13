How the free dance transpired and determined Olympic ice dance medalists

The Olympic spirit was declared ‘dead’ yesterday after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite a failed drugs test, with the 15-year-old's age cited as a key factor. Teenage sensation Valieva, the first female skater to land a quadruple jump in Games history,...
Madison Chock and Evan Bates put together a dazzling free skate during the ice dance event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was almost enough to get them another medal. The American duo entered Monday’s free skate in fourth place after earning an 84.14 score. Chock and Bates were the 17th pair to take the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday, and they put together the best performance of the day to that point.
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing at a hotel in Beijing wrapped up Monday...
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. The CAS also said that suspending the 15-year-old Olympian from competition would have caused her “irreparable harm.”Feb. 14, 2022.
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was on the ice for a final run-through of her short program hours before one of the most-anticipated events of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva looked confident and calm in a glittering purple dress. She fell hard on a triple axel during the session. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the women’s figure skating gold medal. Russia is aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium. Valieva was cleared a day earlier by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a hearing into a positive drug test that surfaced the previous week.
BEIJING, China — One of the most highly-anticipated sports in the Winter Olympics is figure skating and another pair will soon be awarded the coveted gold medal for their footwork on the ice. Sunday night, athletes will compete in Mixed Ice Dance, Free Dance around 8:15 p.m. After Saturday's...
Two American duos have a chance for medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance competition. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue enter the free dance in third place thanks to a marvelous 87.13 score in the rhythm dance on Saturday. Right behind them in the standings are Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who placed fourth in the rhythm dance with an 84.14 score.
Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical. Check out the best of the action from day 8 of the Olympics.
BEIJING (AP) — Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke their own world record in the rhythm dance at the Beijing Olympics, scoring 90.83 points to begin the ice dance event. That gave the four-time world champs from France a cushion over Russian rivals Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov heading...
It’s been a strong Olympics so far for the United States figure skating team, and more medals could be added to their collection on Monday in Beijing, as two American pairs have a shot at gold in the finale of the ice dance competition. Of the three pairs of...
Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
BEIJING, China — NBC is providing quite the sports sandwich Sunday. Live Olympics coverage on top of Super Bowl LVI on top of more live Olympics. Eat breakfast while you watch American Erin Jackson, the No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater in the world, skate for the gold medal. That comes after the men’s team pursuit quarterfinals, which includes Team USA.
(BEIJING) — Kamila Valieva earned the highest score in the women’s figure skating singles event short program at the Olympics on Tuesday. The 15-year-old, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, scored a mark of 82.16, putting her in first place going into the free skate portion of the competition.
Will the dominant French finally get their Olympic gold? Could the ROC team play spoilers? Which American team will end up on the podium?. With storylines aplenty, the conclusion of the Olympic ice dance competition is a can't miss. Watch the free dance at 8:15 p.m. ET on USA and...
Nick's bronze is only the second-ever medal won by a U.S. aerialist in the women's individual event, following Nikki Stone's gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/megan-nick-us-lands-surprise-aerials-bronze-xu-wins-gold.
Manuel Fettner anchored Austria’s team and delivered a huge jump right when they needed it the most to seal gold. He capped the Austrian team’s total points at 942.7. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/fettner-returns-austrias-2006-gold-medal-magic-anchors-team-event.
