ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

How the free dance transpired and determined Olympic ice dance medalists

By Brandon Penny
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams from France and the Russian...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Watch Madison Chock, Evan Bates' Olympic Ice Dance Free Skate

Madison Chock and Evan Bates put together a dazzling free skate during the ice dance event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was almost enough to get them another medal. The American duo entered Monday’s free skate in fourth place after earning an 84.14 score. Chock and Bates were the 17th pair to take the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday, and they put together the best performance of the day to that point.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Dance#Free Dance#Olympics
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

All eyes on Valieva as Olympic women’s figure skating begins

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was on the ice for a final run-through of her short program hours before one of the most-anticipated events of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva looked confident and calm in a glittering purple dress. She fell hard on a triple axel during the session. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the women’s figure skating gold medal. Russia is aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium. Valieva was cleared a day earlier by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a hearing into a positive drug test that surfaced the previous week.
SPORTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Olympic figure skating ice dance | Who to watch

BEIJING, China — One of the most highly-anticipated sports in the Winter Olympics is figure skating and another pair will soon be awarded the coveted gold medal for their footwork on the ice. Sunday night, athletes will compete in Mixed Ice Dance, Free Dance around 8:15 p.m. After Saturday's...
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Team USA Ice Dance Pairs Set Sights on Medals in Free Dance

Two American duos have a chance for medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance competition. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue enter the free dance in third place thanks to a marvelous 87.13 score in the rhythm dance on Saturday. Right behind them in the standings are Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who placed fourth in the rhythm dance with an 84.14 score.
THEATER & DANCE
Modesto Bee

AP PHOTOS: Monobob, ice dance highlight day 8 at Olympics

Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical. Check out the best of the action from day 8 of the Olympics.
THEATER & DANCE
kslsports.com

France’s Papadakis, Cizeron Open Lead At Olympic Ice Dance

BEIJING (AP) — Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke their own world record in the rhythm dance at the Beijing Olympics, scoring 90.83 points to begin the ice dance event. That gave the four-time world champs from France a cushion over Russian rivals Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov heading...
THEATER & DANCE
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
THEATER & DANCE
WBIR

Sunday Olympics livestreams: Ice dancing, hockey and speedskating

BEIJING, China — NBC is providing quite the sports sandwich Sunday. Live Olympics coverage on top of Super Bowl LVI on top of more live Olympics. Eat breakfast while you watch American Erin Jackson, the No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater in the world, skate for the gold medal. That comes after the men’s team pursuit quarterfinals, which includes Team USA.
SPORTS
southernillinoisnow.com

Valieva earns highest score in women’s short program after CAS allows her to skate

(BEIJING) — Kamila Valieva earned the highest score in the women’s figure skating singles event short program at the Olympics on Tuesday. The 15-year-old, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, scored a mark of 82.16, putting her in first place going into the free skate portion of the competition.
SPORTS
Click2Houston.com

How to watch the conclusion of Olympic ice dance

Will the dominant French finally get their Olympic gold? Could the ROC team play spoilers? Which American team will end up on the podium?. With storylines aplenty, the conclusion of the Olympic ice dance competition is a can't miss. Watch the free dance at 8:15 p.m. ET on USA and...
THEATER & DANCE
wtva.com

Megan Nick of U.S. lands surprise aerials bronze, Xu wins gold

Nick's bronze is only the second-ever medal won by a U.S. aerialist in the women's individual event, following Nikki Stone's gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/megan-nick-us-lands-surprise-aerials-bronze-xu-wins-gold.
SPORTS
wtva.com

Fettner returns Austria’s 2006 gold medal magic, anchors team event

Manuel Fettner anchored Austria’s team and delivered a huge jump right when they needed it the most to seal gold. He capped the Austrian team’s total points at 942.7. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/fettner-returns-austrias-2006-gold-medal-magic-anchors-team-event.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy