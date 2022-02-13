ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU men's golf struggles in final round of Florida Gator Invitational; Tsai ties for eighth

By Chad Silvey
 1 day ago

After two Saturday rounds where Missouri was as high as fifth on the leaderboard , the Tigers ran into problems Sunday and finished 12th in the Florida Gator Invitational .

Missouri shot a final round score of 12-over 292 to bring the Tigers' total to 857 on the tournament.

Of the five Missouri golfers contributing to the team score, Yu-ta Tsai had the best performance with a final round 69 to finish in a tie for eighth in individual rankings.

Tsai rolled in four birdies in the final round, including a three-hole stretch of consecutive birdies to start . His final score of 207 was his fourth-consecutive event under par on the year.

Michael Terblanche, who competed as an individual, shot a final round 72 to finish the tournament in a tie for 19th.

Terblanche had three birdies but struggled on Par 3s, compiling three bogeys on the short holes, as well as a double bogey on hole 14.

Tommy Boone made three birdies to accompany three bogeys and a double bogey to post a final round 72 and finished tied for 41st.

Tournament host No. 31 Florida paced the field with a final team score 28-under 812 to win the tournament by 12 strokes over No. 3 Oklahoma State. SEC opponent No. 23 LSU finished seventh, and Florida's B team took fifth.

Missouri will return to action March 6-8 at the Auburn Tiger Invitational at Grand National in Auburn, Alabama.

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Golf Finishes in Eighth Place at SUU-Hosted Thunderbird Invitational

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Utah State's golf team shot an even-par 288 on Sunday in the final round of the Pizza Hut-Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational. The Aggies finished in eighth place against the 14-team field as they posted a 54-hole team score of 7-over 871 (292-291-288). Middle Tennessee shot a 12-under 276 on Sunday to wrap up the team title at 38-under 826. Oral Roberts (848, -16) was second and Southern Illinois (853, -11). Rounding out the top five was Sacramento State (856, -8) and Dixie State (861, -3), respectively.
GOLF
LSUSports.net

Barber Finishes Tied Fifth in Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. – Senior Garrett Barber finished tied for 5th place in the individual leaderboard with a 5-under 205 as play concluded on Sunday afternoon at the Gators Invitational. As a team, LSU finished in 7th place with a 7-over 847 team score. Barber’s final round finished at an...
SPORTS
Wyoming News

MU softball's offense sputters out of the gate at Northern Lights Invitational

It was both Missouri and Penn State’s first games of the season, and both offenses showed their rust. A game of softball turned into a game of chicken, with both defenses refusing to give up the first run. In the top of the eighth inning, Missouri finally blinked and conceded the first run. Unphased, the Tigers staged a comeback in the bottom frame that culminated with a Kim Wert walk-off single. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
