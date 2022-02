MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Money is never an easy topic to discuss, especially when companies rely on money from local, state, and federal governments to operate. Several transportation organizations in Memphis are trying to help people understand how public transportation is funded and why it’s important to invest in public transit. Among the organizations is the Memphis Area Transit Authority, or MATA. A series of events will be held this week in Memphis, highlighting the importance of public transportation. This will ultimately lead to Transit Equity Day on Friday, February 4.

12 DAYS AGO