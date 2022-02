Sam Ryder entered his name into the record books at the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday night as he recorded the 10th ace on the famous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. Ryder's ace on day three of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open marked one of the most incredible moments in the tournament's history, one not dissimilar to the famous hole-in-one by Tiger Woods on the 16th hole back in 1997.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO