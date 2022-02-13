MU men's golf struggles in final round of Florida Gator Invitational; Tsai ties for eighth

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Utah State's golf team shot an even-par 288 on Sunday in the final round of the Pizza Hut-Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational. The Aggies finished in eighth place against the 14-team field as they posted a 54-hole team score of 7-over 871 (292-291-288). Middle Tennessee shot a 12-under 276 on Sunday to wrap up the team title at 38-under 826. Oral Roberts (848, -16) was second and Southern Illinois (853, -11). Rounding out the top five was Sacramento State (856, -8) and Dixie State (861, -3), respectively.
