Dr. Dre is one of the five superstar performers featured in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop artist and producer has been on top of his game for over 30 years, and that leads to the question of how much is his net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO