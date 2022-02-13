February 2022

Nothing says Saint Valentine’s Day like sex, death and hedonism. Gregg Araki’s New Queer Cinema classic follows an HIV-positive gay couple — Luke (Mike Dytri) and Jon (Craig Gilmore) — as they drive around California living their last days to their fullest. The film offers a unique look at gay love in the 1990s, as the leading couple embrace the motto “Fuck the World” and enact their freest, loveliest and most transgressive way of being, aware their lives are coming to an end. The final product is a beautiful, albeit saddening, depiction of love. As a piece of protest, “The Living End” offers a potent assault against the prevalent homophobia in the United States circa the 1990s; as a portrayal of gay love, the film provides a disheartening account of how queer communities are often vilified and marginalized. Not only does the “The Living End” act as a great first film by a director with a singular style, but it also represents a transitional moment in American cinema that saw a rise in the development of queer films by queer filmmakers. “The Living End” is as hopeful as it is cynical, offering a complex look at gay love that had never been shown on film in such an unabashedly self-determined way before.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO