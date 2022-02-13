ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

February 2022

By Post author
Rebel Yell
 1 day ago

After the triumph of “The Exorcist”, director William Friedkin lost his mind during a nightmarish shoot, followed by a terrible flop in 1977. King of the world in Hollywood after the commercial and critical triumphs of French Connection (1971) and The Exorcist (1973), William Friedkin was still unaware that he would...

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Cinema Italiano Hits Berlinale With Films From Veterans and Rookies

Italy’s robust 2022 Berlinale representation of a half-dozen titles runs the gamut from the latest works by venerable veterans Paolo Taviani and Dario Argento to pics by fresh new Cinema Italiano voices including Chiara Bellosi, whose first film, “Ordinary Justice,” launched from Berlin in 2020. Taviani, who...
MOVIES
lwlies.com

The Passengers of the Night – first-look review

This aimless and thin family portrait set in ’80s Paris is boosted by an affecting turn from Charlotte Gainsbourg. This meandering and largely inconsequential family drama from filmmaker Mikhaël Hers opens on the 1981 election of François Mitterand in France, a victory which, in Paris at least, has sparked throngs of revellers who clearly see him as an usher for necessary change. This ripe political backdrop ends up being a red herring, as the close-knit family presented in the film don’t discuss or interact with anything which might display their struggles as emblematic of society at large.
MOVIES
Variety

Pathé Boards New Matteo Garrone Drama ‘Io Capitano,’ Partly Set in Africa (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Italian director Matteo Garrone, who was at the 2020 Berlinale with Roberto Benigni-starrer “Pinocchio,” is set to return to the director’s chair in March with coming-of-age adventure drama “Io Capitano,” on which France’s Pathé will be handling international distribution. Garrone’s new pic, whose title translates as “I, Captain,” will be shot in Italy, Morocco and Senegal, marking the first time, Garrone –– a two-time Cannes jury prize-winner, with “Gomorrah” in 2008 and “Reality” in 2012 –– sets a feature film outside of Italy. As is customary with Garrone, story details of “Io Capitano” are being...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: The Red Carpet May Be Empty, But the Market Is Red-Hot

In-person, this year’s Berlin Film Festival has been subdued and often somber, with a paucity of big stars, sparsely-attended red carpets and, largely due to the festival’s strict COVID regulations, a distinct lack of glitz and glamour. Online, Berlin’s all-virtual European Film Market (EFM) is red-hot though. Sony Pictures’ huge, $60 million deal for worldwide rights to upcoming Tom Hanks comedy A Man Called Otto was the largest in EFM history — blowing past Netflix’s $55 million pre-buy for Christian Bale/Harry Melling period thriller The Pale Blue Eye last year. And it sent a clear signal that buyers are betting on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Scheider
Person
Yves Montand
Person
William Friedkin
Person
Sam Peckinpah
Washington Square News

Staff Recs: Anti-Valentine’s Day films

Nothing says Saint Valentine’s Day like sex, death and hedonism. Gregg Araki’s New Queer Cinema classic follows an HIV-positive gay couple — Luke (Mike Dytri) and Jon (Craig Gilmore) — as they drive around California living their last days to their fullest. The film offers a unique look at gay love in the 1990s, as the leading couple embrace the motto “Fuck the World” and enact their freest, loveliest and most transgressive way of being, aware their lives are coming to an end. The final product is a beautiful, albeit saddening, depiction of love. As a piece of protest, “The Living End” offers a potent assault against the prevalent homophobia in the United States circa the 1990s; as a portrayal of gay love, the film provides a disheartening account of how queer communities are often vilified and marginalized. Not only does the “The Living End” act as a great first film by a director with a singular style, but it also represents a transitional moment in American cinema that saw a rise in the development of queer films by queer filmmakers. “The Living End” is as hopeful as it is cynical, offering a complex look at gay love that had never been shown on film in such an unabashedly self-determined way before.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘L’immensita’: First Look At Penelope Cruz In Emanuele Crialese’s Italian Drama — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Oscar winner Penelope Cruz in Italian drama L’immensita, which is in post-production. Emanuele Crialese’s film is set in 1970’s Rome. The Borghetti family has just moved into one of the many freshly-built apartment blocks in the city. Despite the beautiful, sweeping views of the city from their top floor apartment, the family is not as close as they once were. Clara (Cruz, who speaks Italian) and Felice (Vincenzo Amato) are no longer in love, but are unable to leave each other. Clara finds refuge from her loneliness in the shelter of her special relationships with her...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Mexico#French#Parisian#American#Walon Green
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actress Predictions

At the fall film festivals, the long list of possible Supporting Actress contenders was whittled down a tad. Several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Among the actresses vying for their second Oscar, including Dame Judi Dench (“Shakespeare in Love”), who looks after her husband Ciaran Hinds in Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 remembrance “Belfast” (Focus), Marlee Matlin, who became the youngest Best Actress winner in 1987 for Randa Haines’ “Children of a Lesser God,” and now plays the deaf mother of a hearing child in Sundance prize-winner “CODA” (Apple TV+), only Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator,” “Blue Jasmine”) landed a SAG...
MOVIES
Sea Coast Echo

Italian actress Monica Vitti dies aged 90

Monica Vitti has died at the age of 90. The award-winning actress has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Walter Veltroni, the former Mayor of Rome and a film critic, confirmed the news via a Twitter post. He wrote: "Roberto Russo, her companion in these years, asks...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Register Citizen

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

The 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date space epic like “Dune” feel less special? Apparently not: the movie scored ten Oscar nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular $165-million...
MOVIES
UPI News

Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix's The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards -- including Best Picture -- in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The streaming service's Don't Look Up earned four nods, The Lost Daughter scored three and Tick Tick Boom garnered two. Power director...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
SheKnows

News Roundup: Dangerous Games, A Shocking Hook-Up and Nonsensical Plot Twists

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy