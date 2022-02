There are three types of people. The type that want to do it. The type that say they are going to do it, and then there are the ones that actually do it. During a campaign there are so many promises made but never fulfilled. Usually it is because of the type of people we vote in. There are the ones that talk about it, but have no intention of doing it. And then sometime we get one that wants to do it but has no idea of how to get it done. On a very rare occasion we get one that is determined to get it done. The type that is honest and truly cares about fulfilling their promises. Someone who is willing to work and make things happen.

TAOS, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO