There’s one big mystery that has been plaguing Euphoria fans since the show began. Very early on in the series, a quick shot of the hallway in Nate Jacobs’ home revealed a family photo. Cal and Marsha Jacobs are posing with their two sons, Aaron and Nate, but there’s a third child in the photo as well. Since then, everyone’s been trying to figure out who this mysterious third Jacobs son could be, and Season 2 has been adding fuel to the fire of one prominent theory: Ashtray is Cal’s third son. It’s a Euphoria theory that’s popped up every now and then, but it seems more likely than ever after their combative dynamic in Season 2.

