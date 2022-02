My last column provided an introduction to the long term care (LTC) system and its inherent challenges, the chief being supply versus demand. While the number of seniors in the U.S. who need LTC is sky rocketing, the industry is reducing its care capability. This may be driven by many factors, but arguably an unsatisfactory profit margin is one cause. I could flood you with statistics showing why we need more care facilities, not less, but my main intent is to encourage our medical community and those who care for the elderly to become better advocates for those who really have no voice.

SATELLITE BEACH, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO