NFL

Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star-power

WBAL Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — On the field, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals played a nail biter during Super Bowl 56, with the Rams emerging victorious. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers were in a tough competition of their own. Advertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30 seconds...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
CNET

Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch all the big ads from Sunday's big game

Sure, the Super Bowl is all fine and dandy. But viewers who don't know a touchdown from a tight end tune in just to watch the commercials. From the legendary 1984 ad for Apple Macintosh computers to the many Budweiser Clydesdales spots, some of the most famous commercials of all time have aired during the big game.
NFL
spectrumnews1.com

Colin Kaepernick billboards ask Super Bowl fans to challenge police budgets

LOS ANGELES — Think Super Bowl advertising, and outrageously expensive TV commercials come to mind. But a series of billboards debuting around Los Angeles Friday is likely to draw some eyeballs. Former NFL quarterback and current civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick will be starring in a series of billboards...
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr. Dre's Net Worth Revealed

Dr. Dre is one of the five superstar performers featured in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop artist and producer has been on top of his game for over 30 years, and that leads to the question of how much is his net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Fortune

Crypto companies spent millions on Super Bowl ads. So did Pets.com

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Crypto.com, FTX Trading and Coinbase were among the handful of cryptocurrency exchange companies who shelled out the reported $6.5 million for 30-second ad spots during Sunday's Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s without the cost of hiring A-listers like Larry David, Lebron James and Matt Damon to shill the currency exchanges too.
FOOTBALL
Stamford Advocate

Larry David Doesn’t Like Much, But He Loved This Super Bowl Cryptocurrency Ad

Pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty….surprising. FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, did its best to stand out in its first time advertising at the Super Bowl by tapping an actor who has never appeared in commercials before: Larry David. More from Variety. David, best known for his contrarian, curmudgeonly humor, took to the...
FOOTBALL
Mashed

Kevin Hart's Sam's Club Super Bowl Commercial Got An Unexpected Response

Super Bowl ads are only accessible to the bigger brands, because they're expensive and out of reach for companies that cannot afford to spend a lot of money. If you're looking for specific numbers, here's what you need to know: According to a Variety report, brands had to shell out around $5.5 million for a "30 second in-game spot" in this year's edition (which was similar to last year's rates). Per CNN, certain brands such as Kia, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, and Planters chose to stay away from the event for several reasons in 2021.
FOOTBALL

