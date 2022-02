Early on in tonight’s game at Conte Forum, Boston College did just about all the things you need to do to have a shot at upsetting a team like Duke. They scrapped; they fought; they got to the loose balls first; they won contested rebounds; and they went on little runs to stay in it when Duke threatened to pull away. BC got 11 steals to Duke’s 5, outscored Duke in the paint, and had moments when they looked like they’d be able to make it a barnburner finish.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO