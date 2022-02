The Vikings are hiring former Bears secondary coach Deshea Townsend to the same role on Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. O'Connell's staff is continuing to take shape. Minnesota is now expected to hire two former Bears assistants in Townsend and defensive line coach Chris Rumph to work under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who is a former Bears position coach as well. When Donatell left Chicago to become the Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2019, Townsend was his replacement as the Bears' defensive backs coach.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO