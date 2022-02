Fortnite Chapter 3 is well into its first season now, and it's just about time to unlock The Foundation, the masked man of mystery voiced by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Foundation has been teasing players from the battle pass menu for months, but as of 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on Thursday, February 3, he will be fully unlockable, including his alternate styles, all of his accessories, and his emote that sees him take off his mask and give onlookers the superstar's signature gesture, The People's Eyebrow. Here's all you need to know about Fortnite Foundation challenges, cosmetics, and everything else related to Fortnite's big new hero.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO