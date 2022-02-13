ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Multiple road closures scheduled for Feb. 14 – Feb. 19

Killeen, Texas
 1 day ago

The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads next week, weather permitting, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in north east Killeen.

The scheduled closures are from Feb. 14 – Feb. 19 and are as follows:

  • Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive
  • Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
  • Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
  • Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive
  • Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive
  • Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive
  • Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court
  • Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court
  • Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive
  • Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive
  • Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

Repairs are being made to the streets in these areas, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

This full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of February.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.

