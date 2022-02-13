Multiple road closures scheduled for Feb. 14 – Feb. 19

The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads next week, weather permitting, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in north east Killeen.

The scheduled closures are from Feb. 14 – Feb. 19 and are as follows:

Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive

Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive

Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive

Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court

Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court

Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive

Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive

Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

Repairs are being made to the streets in these areas, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

This full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of February.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.