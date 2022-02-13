Boil Water Notice Lifted for properties on Norman Circle

A boil water notice issued Feb. 10, 2022 for properties located on 916-920 Norman Circle is lifted effective immediately.

Water crews had to isolate a water main due to a break in the water line. Crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken on Feb. 11, with results showing no contamination occurred.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE was issued for the properties located at the above listed addresses effective Feb. 10 at 12:45p.m. Residents at these addresses should have boiled all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirmed that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 now that the notice is lifted.

TCEQ Required Notice:

Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should have followed these directions.

Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.

The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Feb. 13, 2021 at 4p.m.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.