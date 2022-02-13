Add new comment

Range, horsepower, charging speed all aside; it's the way the Lucid Air advances what an electric car can be that sees it win out over Mercedes' first volume EV. The Lucid Air has received another highly positive review, this time in comparison to the Mercedes EQS. The review is from Lawrence Ulrich at the New York Times. Right off the bat Lucid's ground-up EV model is given a big vote of confidence, with Ulrich describing how Mercedes, as it transitions for internal combustion to electric powertrains, will have to serve two distinct groups of customers simultaneously. Not ideal, especially when, as Ulrich writes, Mercedes is essentially building an EV business to kill off its ICE one. By contrast, Lucid's from-day-one focus on electric vehicles gives the company a clarity of purpose while legacy automakers juggle the vehicles they've always sold with the inevitable electrified future. As Ulrich puts it, "A century-plus of experience in building internal-combustion cars doesn’t necessarily mean squat."

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO