Add new comment

Cars

torquenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article5 Ways Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV Could Be Improved For Winter Climates. We do a deep dive into how one of our favorite new battery-electric vehicles could be more winter-friendly. You may be surprised by the things we point out. Here’s a hint; AWD and range are not the...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

The Best Used Affordable Economical Commuter Car Recommended by This Mechanic

Wondering what may be the best used affordable and economical commuter car you can buy today? Here’s a look at one particular model this mechanic examines and says that this could possibly be one of the best commuter cars you can find used. Plus, a bonus video explaining a transmission fluid replacement on this same car that is a DIY maintenance task you can do in case you are lucky enough to find and buy this model.
torquenews.com

Lexus BEV Sport Concept Steals Our Heart - New Pictures and Specs Here

A second glance at the Lexus BEV Sport Concept, today February 14th, has stolen our hearts and engaged our imaginations. Lexus tugged at our heartstrings today, releasing another rendering of its Lexus BEV Sport Concept. Now that Toyota has returned to the idea of making battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) for North America, something it began doing in 1997 but then put on hold in 2014, we like to imagine what fun roadsters may be in the making.
torquenews.com

Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Offers Interesting Alternative to Bolt EUV

Those who are looking for an affordable EV crossover with a cost in the mid-$30Ks should check out Ford’s Escape PHEV Titanium. The options for electrified vehicles continue to expand. This year Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and other battery-electric vehicles enter to give ID.4 and Mustang Mach-E shoppers some alternatives. However, look at the prices of anything but the base trims and you will find that a budget in the low $40Ks is the real starting point after incentives. Vehicles like the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle are outselling these affordable battery-only electric crossovers and for many good reasons beyond just cost.
torquenews.com

Car Brands Americans Consider First - Subaru Now Scores In The Top 5

What are the top car brands considered first by new vehicle shoppers in 2022? The 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek rank high with consumers. Check out the top-five brands considered first here. What are the top-five car brands considered first by new car shoppers in 2022? A new report...
CNET

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: Hella Impressive

If there's a word that would best describe Hyundai's current attitude toward building cars, it'd be "daring." There isn't a bad design rolling out of South Korea these days, and all of its flashy, unique exteriors only preview the greatness found within. It's no surprise, then, that the 2022 Ioniq 5 electric crossover SUV not only looks the business, it drives like it, too.
torquenews.com

Subaru Scores Low Again In New J.D. Power Dependability Study

Subaru did not do well again in the 2022 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. And no Subaru models win any individual segment awards. It’s not a surprise that Subaru scores poorly again in the latest 2022 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. Subaru vehicles like the Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent, and other all-wheel-drive models have not scored well the past six years, and this makes six years in a row they score below the industry average.
CarBuzz.com

American-Made Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Looks Great In The Metal

The 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV has been revealed in the metal at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. The plug-in hybrid model was introduced this week as a new powertrain option for the crossover range. Although it sources power from a more advanced system, there isn't much that visually separates it from the combustion and hybrid offerings.
torquenews.com

Lucid Air Beats Mercedes EQS Across Every Metric In New York Times Comparison Test

Range, horsepower, charging speed all aside; it's the way the Lucid Air advances what an electric car can be that sees it win out over Mercedes' first volume EV. The Lucid Air has received another highly positive review, this time in comparison to the Mercedes EQS. The review is from Lawrence Ulrich at the New York Times. Right off the bat Lucid's ground-up EV model is given a big vote of confidence, with Ulrich describing how Mercedes, as it transitions for internal combustion to electric powertrains, will have to serve two distinct groups of customers simultaneously. Not ideal, especially when, as Ulrich writes, Mercedes is essentially building an EV business to kill off its ICE one. By contrast, Lucid's from-day-one focus on electric vehicles gives the company a clarity of purpose while legacy automakers juggle the vehicles they've always sold with the inevitable electrified future. As Ulrich puts it, "A century-plus of experience in building internal-combustion cars doesn’t necessarily mean squat."
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
Motor1.com

2022 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Teased With Fancy Visual Upgrades

Skoda unveiled the fourth-generation Fabia back in May 2021 and now it's getting ready to complete the supermini's lineup by teasing the flagship trim level. Having ruled out an RS version, the Monte Carlo teased here for the first time will serve as a range topper once it will go on sale later this year in Europe. Much like the Czech brand's other models available in this specification, it's essentially going to be a cosmetic package.
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Raptor Pricing Revealed

Pricing for the highly-anticipated Bronco Raptor has been revealed: The rugged rock-crawler will come in at $69,995 for the base model, making the range-topper a substantially more expensive alternative to the Bronco Wildtrak, at $47,780. That being said, the Raptor promises to be even more talented off-road - and faster,...
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
CNET

Volkswagen releases more ID Buzz photos ahead of March debut

We're inching closer to the March 9 reveal of the Volkswagen ID Buzz, which means it's time for more teaser images. VW released a handful of new photos of the ID Buzz in the same psychedelic camouflage wrap we've seen before, but this time we're getting a look at the Buzz from every angle -- and in motion too.
