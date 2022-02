Box Score South Dakota State dished up Omaha a healthy serving of Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson Saturday in the 2022 Pork Classic, rolling to an 82-61 victory. Playing in front of 3,380 fans, Mayo (21 points) and Wilson (19 points) were joined by Luke Appel (12 points) in double figures for SDSU. Mayo was 8-11 from the field with five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high in scoring. Wilson buried seven field goals and had seven rebounds, second on the Jackrabbit boards behind Baylor Scheierman's eight rebounds. Scheierman once again sniffed a triple-double with nine points and a team-best six assists.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO