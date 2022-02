In a time when book banning has become a national “cause celebre,” let’s change the narrative in Ellsworth and make books and all the countless services our library offers more accessible, making sure the funds they need to continue are made available. It is important that Ellsworth’s City Council gets behind our library and funds it properly. The council’s stance of “making the cut to force the issue” of making other towns contribute to its funding hasn’t worked and is backward thinking, especially during the pandemic, which has increased the library’s burden to continue to stay open.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO