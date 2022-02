On February 13, The Whitewater Lion Club will be celebrating their 46th Annual Fish-A-Ree on Whitewater Lake and Rice Lake. The event kicks off with a Freewill Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM The Lions will be serving their famous light and fluffy pancakes, home-cooked scrambled eggs, and yummy sausages. Milk and juice are available also. The Best of Fish in six species competition is from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM with winners to be announced at 3:00 PM. The winner of the 50/50 raffle and the bonus winner will also be drawn at 3:00 PM.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO