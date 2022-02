There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO