North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Highlight (2021-22)

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-74 home win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Carolina got off to an 18-0 start (yes, you read that right) and never looked back. The lead ballooned to as large as 40 early in the second half, before ultimately shrinking to the final 20-point margin. Never before has a 20-point blowout felt so incapable of representing just how dominant UNC was throughout the majority of the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO