North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Highlight (2021-22)

watchstadium.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: The Hokies defended their home...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Daily Progress

Now two of the ACC's hottest teams, UVa and Virginia Tech set for rematch

Virginia Tech remembers the bruising play of Francisco Caffaro. UVa recalls the dominant scoring of Keve Aluma. As the two suddenly red-hot rivals prepare for their second meeting of this basketball season, the focus, once again, figures to be in the paint. “He definitely gave it to us,” Virginia senior...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSPA 7News

ACC suspends Clemson’s Collins for one game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced a one-game suspension for Clemson men’s basketball student-athlete David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul, committed Thursday during the Clemson-Duke game.Collins will miss Clemson’s Saturday home game with Notre Dame.
GREENSBORO, NC
State
North Carolina State
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Florida State

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-74 home win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Carolina got off to an 18-0 start (yes, you read that right) and never looked back. The lead ballooned to as large as 40 early in the second half, before ultimately shrinking to the final 20-point margin. Never before has a 20-point blowout felt so incapable of representing just how dominant UNC was throughout the majority of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead. Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 of her 19 points after...
DURHAM, NC
watchstadium.com

Jayden Gardner Leads Cavaliers To The Win

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner’s hot-shooting in the first half helped the Cavaliers build a big lead over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Gardner scored 15 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor on his way to a game-high 26 points and 7 rebounds. Check out the best plays from Gardner’s big performance […]
BASKETBALL
#Unc#Hokies
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Boston College honors Mike Krzyzewski by donating to charity before Duke victory

Boston College became the latest ACC program to announce a donation to the Emily K Center upon Mike Krzyzewski's final visit to their arena. The Eagles made the announcement Saturday before the No. 7 Blue Devils knocked off BC 72-61. The Emily K Center is a nonprofit organization in Durham, North Carolina, named after Krzyzewski's mother that provides educational programs.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Virginia at Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers are looking for the season sweep Monday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. UVA has won four straight games and five of their last six. They come into Monday’s game with a 16-9 record overall and a 10-5 record in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mutts has triple-double, Hokies win fifth straight

BLACKSBURG — Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history and the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball action. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) won their fifth consecutive game. Mutts finished 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Buddy Boeheim pulled...
BLACKSBURG, VA
nunesmagician.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (13-11, 7-6) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7)

If the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team can make it five straight wins, it will have to accomplish that feat without starting center Jesse Edwards on the road at Virginia Tech. Syracuse will be without Edwards—due to a fractured left wrist—for the first time this season, thus forcing Jim Boeheim to utilize a different starting lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Takes Down NC State for First Time Since 2014, 71-69

PITTSBURGH — On Saturday, Pitt took down NC State for the first time in nearly eight years behind strong second-half efforts from John Hugley, Jamarius Burton, and the rest of the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Despite trailing by as much as ten points in the second half,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

