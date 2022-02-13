North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Highlight (2021-22)

Mike Krzyzewski's final game inside Littlejohn Coliseum was a memorable one for Duke's Hall of Fame coach, and it had to do with more than just one last road victory over Clemson. Before the Blue (...)
Virginia Tech remembers the bruising play of Francisco Caffaro. UVa recalls the dominant scoring of Keve Aluma. As the two suddenly red-hot rivals prepare for their second meeting of this basketball season, the focus, once again, figures to be in the paint. “He definitely gave it to us,” Virginia senior...
After speaking with a Lone Star State standout, The Clemson Insider has identified a new quarterback target for Clemson in the 2024 recruiting class. Clemson offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (...)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced a one-game suspension for Clemson men’s basketball student-athlete David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul, committed Thursday during the Clemson-Duke game.Collins will miss Clemson’s Saturday home game with Notre Dame.
Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-74 home win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Carolina got off to an 18-0 start (yes, you read that right) and never looked back. The lead ballooned to as large as 40 early in the second half, before ultimately shrinking to the final 20-point margin. Never before has a 20-point blowout felt so incapable of representing just how dominant UNC was throughout the majority of the game.
The Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is 15-10 overall and 9-3 at home, while the Cavaliers are 16-9 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Cavaliers have won five of the last six matchups, including a 54-52 victory on Jan. 12.
DURHAM, N.C. — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead. Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 of her 19 points after...
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner’s hot-shooting in the first half helped the Cavaliers build a big lead over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Gardner scored 15 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor on his way to a game-high 26 points and 7 rebounds. Check out the best plays from Gardner’s big performance […]
Boston College became the latest ACC program to announce a donation to the Emily K Center upon Mike Krzyzewski's final visit to their arena. The Eagles made the announcement Saturday before the No. 7 Blue Devils knocked off BC 72-61. The Emily K Center is a nonprofit organization in Durham, North Carolina, named after Krzyzewski's mother that provides educational programs.
The Virginia Cavaliers are looking for the season sweep Monday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. UVA has won four straight games and five of their last six. They come into Monday’s game with a 16-9 record overall and a 10-5 record in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG — Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history and the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball action. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) won their fifth consecutive game. Mutts finished 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Buddy Boeheim pulled...
Fayetteville State once again walked off the court with a bitter taste as WSSU takes control of the CIAA South on a buzzer-beater.
No time to waste. Let’s just right in on this week’s ACC Power Rankings. The Blue Devils shook off a last-second defeat on Monday vs. Virginia to grab road wins over Clemson and Boston College. This three-game stretch marked a nice run of play for Trevor Keels. The...
The UNC Greensboro Spartans will play host to a Southern Conference battle against the Mercer Bears on Sunday, February 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro. The UNC Greensboro Spartans improved to 7-6, are fourth place in SC, and 15-10 overall. The Mercer Bears dropped to...
If the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team can make it five straight wins, it will have to accomplish that feat without starting center Jesse Edwards on the road at Virginia Tech. Syracuse will be without Edwards—due to a fractured left wrist—for the first time this season, thus forcing Jim Boeheim to utilize a different starting lineup.
Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball in its 71-69 loss at Pittsburgh in front of 8,027 fans at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon. Head coach Kevin Keatts told the NC State radio crew after the game that he thought Pittsburgh “had some breaks that went their way.”
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday, Pitt took down NC State for the first time in nearly eight years behind strong second-half efforts from John Hugley, Jamarius Burton, and the rest of the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Despite trailing by as much as ten points in the second half,...
