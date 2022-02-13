ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: The Rock Kicks Off Super Bowl LVI In Los Angeles

By Jozef Kostecki
Cover picture for the articleAhead of Super Bowl LVI, WWE Hall of Famer and XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kicked off...

E! News

Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Father-Daughter Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Total Touchdown

Watch: See Blue Ivy Carter All Grown Up for Her 10th Birthday. Make no mistake, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter truly are the blueprint. And no further proof is needed than their most recent outing together on Monday, Jan. 17, when the father-daughter duo spent some quality time together at the Rams vs. Cardinals game. For the occasion, both Jay and Blue stepped out in style—with the rapper wearing a black windbreaker and black bucket hat, while his 10-year-old wore a black baseball cap paired with a black graphic T-shirt and clear-framed glasses.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Mia Yim Comments On Why She Hasn’t Wrestled Since WWE Non-Compete Ended

Former WWE star Mia Yim’s 90-day non-compete expired with WWE earlier this month. However, she has yet to appear for any wrestling promotions. Mia and Keith Lee were married last weekend. She took to Twitter to comment on why this has been the case:. “To those wondering why I’m...
WWE
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr. Dre's Net Worth Revealed

Dr. Dre is one of the five superstar performers featured in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop artist and producer has been on top of his game for over 30 years, and that leads to the question of how much is his net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). Johnson was...
NFL
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL Never Made Sense. It Makes Even Less Sense 3 Years Later.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. While the game will be a battle between an aging quarterback playing for a legacy and a young gunslinger with nothing to lose, the halftime show promises to be a sprawling event of hip-hop luminaries. And, it should be, considering Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation are producing the show.
NFL

