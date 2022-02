Austin Community College District (ACC) is preparing for a transition in its board leadership with the departure of Trustee Nicole Eversmann. “ACC would not be where it is today without the leadership of Trustee Eversmann,” says Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC chancellor. “Thousands of students have come through our doors, made a life for themselves and their family during her tenure. Nicole has had their best interest in mind from the beginning. As a student herself, Nicole came to the Board with a vision like no other Trustee before her. She carried that perspective with pride and has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to our students and our mission.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO