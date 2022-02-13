Production Notes From Recent Episodes Of WWE Monday Night RAW & SmackDown

Goldberg told Cole to not take this personally and that he loves him like a brother. Cole then said there are whispers out there and that this might be one comeback too many. "See that's the problem over the past couple of years, that I've listened to those people and let that throw me off my game. I don't give a damn what anybody thinks. Not you, not Roman Reigns, no one. As far as comebacks are concerned, this one is going to stick, and this one is going to call upon the old Goldberg you remember." Cole then brought up the match that was supposed to happen two years ago and Reigns saying this is a very different time.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO