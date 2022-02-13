Of all the terrific actors dotting the cast of “Yellowstone,” perhaps none have done more to boost their career than Kelly Reilly. “Yellowstone” fans know Kelly Reilly as the foul-mouthed, always-scheming, queen of the ranch, Beth Dutton. Her role as Beth Dutton is one of the biggest in Reilly’s career and she has won acclaim from critics and fans. Now, her work on the modern western drama is paying off as her Hollywood star is on the rise. Her latest project is a starring role in an upcoming film called “The Cursed” that will hit theater later this year. The film put out its first preview trailer this week. The “Yellowstone” actress will play a big part in the 19th century horror film. She can be seen prominently in the trailer as a dangerous scarecrow haunts a local village.

