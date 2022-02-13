ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin Daily News

Anna, Elsa to come to life in Camelot's 'Frozen Jr.'

GRIFFIN — Bringing Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” to life on the Griffin Auditorium stage has been a challenge, but director Brad Fowler said it will all be worth it when Camelot Theatre’s production of the musical opens Friday. From not knowing if renovations to the Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
MyChesCo

SALT and Acting Antics Reunite with Frozen Jr., February 18 – March 13, 2022

Filling the world with light, energy, and love, SALT Performing Arts launches its 2022 Mainstage season with Frozen Jr. February 18 - March 13, 2022. CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — Disney’s worldwide phenomenon is taking the SALT stage by (snow) storm! Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film and then some! It is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When Princesses Anna and Elsa are faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
CHESTER SPRINGS, PA
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: 'Frozen theatricality'

The Daily Morning Astorian, dated Feb. 10, 1888, mentioned a peculiar Victorian era form of entertainment, the parlor tableau:. "At the entertainment to be given by the ladies of the Presbyterian church several young ladies will personate, as living pictures, Cleopatra, Mary Queen of Scots, Night and Morning, Pocahontas, Sairy Gamp, Betsy Pry and other celebrated characters."
ENTERTAINMENT
northscottpress.com

Lancer Productions' Frozen Jr. a 'massive' and 'brilliant' show!

In October, I was in the North Scott Fine Arts Auditorium taking photos for “Bertha, the Beautiful Typewriter Girl,” and director Stacie Kintigh and I got to chatting. Eventually, the subject turned to Children’s Theatre and the upcoming production of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” The cast was just starting rehearsal at that point, but the production team had already been hard at work for a little while.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Shortcake Desserts

Creamistry's Strawberry Shortcake Creation is a limited-time menu item that puts a twist on the classic treat by being prepared, mixed and frozen to order using liquid nitrogen. This decadent dessert or snack is made with Creamistry's own classic strawberry ice cream, plus butter cake, fresh strawberry slices and strawberry sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
northscottpress.com

'Frozen Jr.' returns Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Lancer Productions will present the second weekend of Disney's "Frozen Jr." with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are available at tix.nshslp.com. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
MOVIES
franklinreporter.com

SGS/HSC Players To Present ‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr., the kids’ version of the Broadway musical and movie, will be presented at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road, the last two weekends in February. The show focuses on two sisters who are princesses, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has magical powers...
FRANKLIN, NJ
TrendHunter.com

Red Velvet Frozen Treats

Dairy Queen has brought back its fan-favorite 'Red Velvet Cake Blizzard' for a limited time. This Blizzard is made with Dairy Queen's signature vanilla soft serve as a base and rich red velvet cake pieces mixed throughout the treat. The treat also features cream cheese icing mixed throughout it, making it a sweet, thick iced snack. Similar to other Dairy Queen cake Blizzards, the Red Velvet Blizzard has egg and wheat, so those with allergy considerations should be aware of this.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fatherly

‘Alice’s Wonderland Bakery’ Is the ‘Alice’ Reboot Parents Need

Did the world need another Alice in Wonderland cartoon? If your kneejerk answer is no, you may want to consider the last time you watched the “classic” Disney film or read the original book. As of now, neither is entirely appropriate for your preschooler. But, guess what is? A brand new animated series called Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.
RECIPES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Says She’s ‘Genuinely Fallen in Love’ With Elsa Dutton

“1883” begins with a harrowing scene of Elsa Dutton waking up to destruction and fire. She wildly shoots her pistol in the direction of several rivals before getting an arrow through the stomach. We’re not sure when this takes place. Because we get a back story from there. However, while Elsa is indeed one tough chick, she also possesses an innocence that we witness throughout the first five episodes. And actress Isabel May says she’s fallen in love with her character.
MOVIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Watch ’Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly in First Trailer for New Thriller Flick

Of all the terrific actors dotting the cast of “Yellowstone,” perhaps none have done more to boost their career than Kelly Reilly. “Yellowstone” fans know Kelly Reilly as the foul-mouthed, always-scheming, queen of the ranch, Beth Dutton. Her role as Beth Dutton is one of the biggest in Reilly’s career and she has won acclaim from critics and fans. Now, her work on the modern western drama is paying off as her Hollywood star is on the rise. Her latest project is a starring role in an upcoming film called “The Cursed” that will hit theater later this year. The film put out its first preview trailer this week. The “Yellowstone” actress will play a big part in the 19th century horror film. She can be seen prominently in the trailer as a dangerous scarecrow haunts a local village.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ Starring Hugh Jackman Won’t Invite Critics Before Opening Night

In a break with Broadway custom of recent decades, producers of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are not inviting critics to pre-opening night previews. Instead, critics are being invited to the revival’s Feb. 10 opening night at the Winter Garden Theatre, with reviews embargoed until thereafter. (Deadline received the invitation by email today.) Typically, critics are invited to at least several pre-opening night previews, with reviews embargoed until opening night. Although the trope of aisle-sitters rushing to file reviews after the opening night curtain falls conjures images of All About Eve-era Broadway, the practice is thought to have...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman's Dogs Are Unimpressed With the Snow in Funny New Video

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who has lived in New York City for quite some time. It's that time of year when the Big Apple gets pretty cold and the city is currently experiencing some snow. While Jackman seems to be enjoying the winter wonderland, his dogs Dali and Allegra are not as impressed. The Wolverine star often showcases his pups on social media, and his latest video of them is especially adorable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
