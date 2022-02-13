Filling the world with light, energy, and love, SALT Performing Arts launches its 2022 Mainstage season with Frozen Jr. February 18 - March 13, 2022. CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — Disney’s worldwide phenomenon is taking the SALT stage by (snow) storm! Frozen Jr. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film and then some! It is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When Princesses Anna and Elsa are faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
