Saturday's Prep Roundup: Wrestlers advance to state tournaments

Burlington-Edison's Delaney Cobbs (right) wrestles Saturday against Shayne Jiminez of Bellingham in a regional 190-pound semifinal. Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Three Skagit County high school girls' wrestlers finished as runners-up Saturday at the Region 1 Championships.

Taking second-place finishes were Mount Vernon's Samara Knudsen (145 pounds), and Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz (100) and Delaney Cobbs (190).

The top five in each weight class advanced to the state tournament.

Others advancing were Sedro-Woolley's Madison Berry (third, 145); Mount Vernon's Aisha Castillo-Quiroz (fourth, 105), Parker Halgren (third, 115), Leslie Escamilla Ibarra (fourth, 124) and Laney Flores (fifth, 140); and Burlington-Edison's Natalie Albright (fourth, 135) and Kaliana Bill (fifth, 155).

Mount Vernon placed fourth in the 29-team tournament, while Burlington-Edison was sixth and Sedro-Woolley 19th.

Region 1 Class 3A Championships

SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon qualified two wrestlers for the state tournament.

Ryan Wilson finished second at 126 pounds and Juan Barajas fifth at 195.

The top five in each weight class advanced.

Mount Vernon finished 14th among 20 teams in the tournament.

Region 1 Class 2A Championships

RENTON — Burlington-Edison finished first, Sedro-Woolley second and Anacortes third in the 16-team tournament.

Burlington-Edison had 13 wrestlers finish among the top four to earn state meet berths.

Chris Lopez (106 pounds), Jiovanni Augilar (126) and Gus Menne (152) took titles for the Tigers, while Talon Willard-Suit (160) was a runner-up.

Sedro-Woolley had champions in Koe Greenough (113), Kellen Soares (132) and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla (285), and runners-up in Chase Weber (132) and Conner Mellich (145).

Anacortes had a champion in Gavin Lang (138) and runners-up in Talin Kerr (106), Jordan Jopson (126), Rylin Lang (152) and Kaden Jacobson (182).

Region 1 Class 2B/1B Championships

ADNA — Concrete had no wrestlers place among the top three to earn a state meet berth.

Boys' Basketball

Stanwood Spartans 60,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 48

STANWOOD — The Bulldogs fell in the Northwest 3A District quarterfinal-round game.

Michael Johnson scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Quinn Swanson finished with 11.

Mount Vernon, 14-6, hosts Cascade on Wednesday in a loser-out game. The Bulldogs need to win two consecutive games to earn a state regional berth.

La Conner Braves 48,

Friday Harbor Wolverines 38

COUPEVILLE — The Braves beat the Wolverines to qualify for the Bi-District 2B Tournament.

La Conner's Miles Sydzik had 12 points and Cameron Burks had 11.

The Braves, 6-12, will play Auburn Adventist on Tuesday.

Girls' Basketball

Anacortes Seahawks 37,

Sehome Mariners 35

BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks overcame a three-point second quarter to beat the Mariners in a first-round game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.

Anacortes scored 23 of its points in the second half.

Camryn Kerr led the team with 16 points.

The Seahawks, 9-10, advance to a tournament semifinal game Tuesday against Burlington-Edison.

Burlington-Edison def. Bellingham

Burlington-Edison won the first-round Northwest 2A District Tournament game by forfeit.

The Tigers, 15-6, will face Anacortes on Tuesday.

Boys' Swimming

Northwest 3A District Championships

SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton won two individual events at the district meet.

The junior took the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 43.13 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 49.68.

Carlton broke the meet record in the butterfly. The previous record of 50.38 was set in 2013.

Carlton also helped the Bulldogs place fourth in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Mount Vernon placed seventh among 14 teams.

Boys' Swimming

Northwest 2A District Championships

ANACORTES — Three Anacortes swimmers won two individual events apiece as the Seahawks won the district title.

Ryan Horr won the 200 freestyle (1:47.27) and 500 freestyle (4:50.20); Zachary Harris the 200 individual medley (2:03.17) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.96); and Will McClintock the 50 freestyle (23.27) and 100 backstroke (56.60).

Other winners included Anacortes' Zephy Blee (diving, 336.45 points), Ethan Niessner (100 butterfly, 54.40), and the Seahawks' three relay teams.