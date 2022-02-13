ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs overcome Pelicans despite McCollum’s 36

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it a good news, bad news situation. The good news is that CJ McCollum, in his second game with the New Orleans Pelicans, put on a show. McCollum pumped in 36 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out five assists in a brilliant performance. It was the 20th time...

Hoops Rumors

Derrick White reveals trade from Spurs to Celtics shocked him

Spurs guard Derrick White was shocked by San Antonio's decision to trade him to the Celtics this week, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News writes. By trading White, San Antonio acquired Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the conditional right to swap first-round picks with Boston in 2028.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. The reconfigured...
NBA
KVIA

Murray’s 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 on Saturday night to give them a pair of double-digit, wire-to-wire road victories in the span of 24 hours. Murray controlled the game with a combination of accurate perimeter shooting on pull-ups and fades alike, explosive drives and forceful finishing around the basket. Lonnie Walker scored 17 points, Keldon Johnson added 16 points and Doug McDermott 15 points for the Spurs, who’ve remained within touching distance of the final Western Conference play-in spot. CJ McCollum had a season-high 36 points on 15-of-24 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in his second game for New Orleans.
NBA
Spurs defeat Pelicans behind Dejounte Murray's 31

Dejounte Murray scored 31 points to lead six San Antonio scorers in double figures and added 12 assists as the visiting Spurs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 on Saturday night. Lonnie Walker IV added 17 points, Keldon Johnson scored 16, Doug McDermott had 15, Devin Vassell had 14 and...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

After a big win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Spurs will look to continue on the winning track with a visit to a direct competitor for a play-in spot in the West. The Pelicans currently have the 10th best record in the conference and made a big addition at the deadline by trading for CJ McCollum, which shows making the playoffs is their goal. It’s exactly the type of game the Silver and Black has to win in order to have a chance to climb up the standings.
NBA
Spurs Beat Pelicans Easily 124-114

From the start of the game Saturday night, San Antonio Forward Doug McDermott dropped a three-point basket in the first possession and the Spurs never lost the lead for the rest of the game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 at the Smoothie King Center. “It’s just a continuous evaluation...
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum details final moments leading up to Pelicans trade

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was surprisingly dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the trade deadline. There were rumors about McCollum possibly being the subject of trade talks around the league, though it was still an unexpected sight to see the longtime Blazers guard heading out the door. In a piece for the Player’s Tribune titled “Dear Portland”, McCollum detailed the final moments before his trade to the Pelicans.
NBA
