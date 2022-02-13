Spurs overcome Pelicans despite McCollum’s 36

After a big win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Spurs will look to continue on the winning track with a visit to a direct competitor for a play-in spot in the West. The Pelicans currently have the 10th best record in the conference and made a big addition at the deadline by trading for CJ McCollum, which shows making the playoffs is their goal. It’s exactly the type of game the Silver and Black has to win in order to have a chance to climb up the standings.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO