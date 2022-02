SCOTTSDALE — Charley Hoffman woke up to a firestorm. On Friday, he lit up the PGA Tour for what he deemed to be a botched ruling. Hoffman has done this before; tour pros often lament that the “amateurs” over at the USGA make the rules that govern competition at the highest level. “Can’t play a professional event run by amateurs,” Hoffman wrote on Instagram after the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont. “The PGA Tour staff is amazing week in and out. Hopefully one day we will separate ourselves.”

