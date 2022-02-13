‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

Better Things is gearing up for its fifth and final season at FX and the network is giving viewers a first look at Sam Fox’s (Pamela Adlon) latest chapter. Kicking off on Monday, February 28, the show sees the return of Sam as she deals with juggling motherhood, her life as a working actor, and all of the challenges that come with getting older. As the single mother of three is left little time for herself, she’s also coping with the increasing signs of aging in her mother Phyllis (Celia Imrie).

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO