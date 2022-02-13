ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 1 day ago

Nearly two years after its launch, Space Force orbits back for more goofy...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicle-news.com

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Struggles With Reality in Super Bowl Teaser (VIDEO)

Disney+ gave Marvel fans a closer look at their latest series Moon Knight with a Big Game promo spot during Super Bowl LVI. The action-packed teaser promises thrills and chills in the show bringing a never-before-seen Marvel superhero to the MCU screen. Along with the 30-second promo, Disney+ also unveiled a striking new poster featuring star Oscar Isaac, hinting at his titular character’s many sides.
NFL
GeekTyrant

TED LASSO Star and Co-Creator Brendan Hunt Teases Season 3 Time Jump and Impending Bitter Rivalry

It’s no secret that the world loves Ted Lasso. It’s the best feel-good series on TV right now, and fans are loving the ride we are on with the characters in this series. Season 2 ended on a crazy note, (spoiler alert) with Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) betraying the beloved Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), by outing his secret struggle with anxiety and depression to the world. He then left AFC Richmond to take the head coach position at West Ham United, which was newly acquired by AFC owner Rebecca’s ex-husband, Rupert.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Hacks’ Showrunner Teases Season 2 With a Behind-the-Scenes First Look (PHOTO)

Hacks is back to filming Season 2 as co-showrunner and star Paul W. Downs teased a return to production on social media. The actor who plays Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava’s (Hannah Einbinder) manager Jimmy took to Instagram to mark the occasion. “We’re back 💕,” he wrote, captioning an image of costar Meg Stalter, who plays Jimmy’s wild assistant Kayla.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Space Force' Season 2: What to Know

Netflix is getting ready to launch viewers back into the orbit of its hits Steve Carell-starring original series Space Force, which has officially been renewed for a second season. Ahead of the premiere later this month, Netflix has dropped plenty of teases for the upcoming season, including first-look photos and a full-length trailer, meaning we already know quite a bit about Space Force Season 2.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Tim Meadows
startattle.com

Space Force (Season 2) Netflix, Steve Carell, trailer, release date

Not even gravity can keep them down. Space Force returns on Netflix. Startattle.com – Space Force | Netflix. – Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird: The Space Force’s first Chief of Space Operations[10]. – John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory: Space Force chief scientist. – Ben Schwartz...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

This Is Us creator teases the show's final ever episode

It's time to get the tissues because This Is Us is finally coming to an end in May this year after six seasons. With the show still leaving a lot of questions unanswered as we approach the final half of season six, viewers may be interested to know what the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, has said about the finale.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Painting with John: Season Two; HBO Teases Return of John Lurie Series (Watch)

Painting with John has a premiere date for its second season. The unscripted series from musician, painter, and actor John Lurie will arrive in February. Episodes of the HBO TV show feature Lurie painting watercolors and reflecting on music, art, and life. HBO released a trailer and revealed more details...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Force#Orbits#Goofy#Star General#Chinese
EW.com

Lady Whistledown is back in full force in Bridgerton season 2 tease

Netflix just dropped a highly anticipated preview for the second season of Bridgerton, which hits the streamer on March 25. The new teaser features Lady Whistledown back with her mighty pen and if you thought she'd be taking it easy on anyone this season, think again. "I've been sharpening my knives — for all of you," she warns in the new teaser.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Cast Teases 'Familiar Faces' and Returning Guest Stars for Revival

Law & Order fans will be seeing some "familiar faces" as the Dick Wolf show returns Feb. 24 to NBC nearly a dozen years after its initial conclusion. Showrunner-writer Rick Eid and the cast, including Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Camryn Manheim, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi, opened up about some of the Law & Order alum who will be popping in during NBC's Scripted Press Day panel Friday.
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

The modern-day prequel to the popular Nordic noir crime novels by Henning Mankell returns for a second round, subtitled Killer’s Shadow, on February 17. Before it arrives, here’s why you should catch up on the first twisty mystery of Young Wallander. A case that hits close to home.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Raven's Home Returns for Season 5 With New Friends, Old Enemies — Watch Nostalgia-Filled Trailer

Click here to read the full article. It’s goodbye Chicago, hello San Francisco (again!) when Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for Season 5 on Friday, March 11 (8/7c). TVLine has an exclusive first look at the sitcom’s new trailer, which finds Raven (Raven-Symoné) relocating to her childhood home from That’s So Raven, this time with son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) in tow. Not only has that set been painstakingly recreated, but as you’ll see in the trailer, Raven’s Home is also taking us back to iconic haunts like Victor’s (Rondell Sheridan) restaurant the Chill Grill. Unfortunately, returning home also means dealing...
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘Better Things’: Sam’s Back & Barely Keeping It Together in Season 5 First Look (VIDEO)

Better Things is gearing up for its fifth and final season at FX and the network is giving viewers a first look at Sam Fox’s (Pamela Adlon) latest chapter. Kicking off on Monday, February 28, the show sees the return of Sam as she deals with juggling motherhood, her life as a working actor, and all of the challenges that come with getting older. As the single mother of three is left little time for herself, she’s also coping with the increasing signs of aging in her mother Phyllis (Celia Imrie).
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘Russian Doll’: Netflix Teases Nadia & Alan’s Season 2 Return in First Look (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at the long-awaited second season of its twisty series Russian Doll. In several sneak peek photos, Natasha Lyonne‘s Nadia, Charlie Barnett‘s Alan, and Greta Lee‘s Maxine return for another twisty adventure. Season two is set four years after the events of Season 1, which originally debuted in early 2019.
TV SERIES
NME

‘South Park’ mocks Matt Damon’s cryptocurrency advert in new season premiere

South Park took aim at Matt Damon’s recent cryptocurrency advert as it kicked off its new season this week. The first episode of the animated series’ 25th season saw Cartman mocking the actor, who compared being a crypto investor to an array of milestones in human achievement in the advert before signing off by saying: “Fortune favours the brave.”
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Tess Roby announces new LP ‘Ideas of Space’ (stream the title track)

Montreal electronic musician Tess Roby will release her second album, Ideas of Space, on April 22 via her own newly launched SSURROUNDSS label. You may remember her 2018 debut came out on Italians Do It Better. Tess has shared the title track from the album, which feels both ethereal and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy