‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

It's goodbye Chicago, hello San Francisco (again!) when Raven's Home returns to Disney Channel for Season 5 on Friday, March 11 (8/7c).
TVLine has an exclusive first look at the sitcom’s new trailer, which finds Raven (Raven-Symoné) relocating to her childhood home from That’s So Raven, this time with son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) in tow. Not only has that set been painstakingly recreated, but as you’ll see in the trailer, Raven’s Home is also taking us back to iconic haunts like Victor’s (Rondell Sheridan) restaurant the Chill Grill.
Unfortunately, returning home also means dealing...
