The NFL world is knocking on the door of Super Bowl LVI, which will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals duking it out for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. If you're anything like me, you've essentially been counting down the seconds leading up to the Super Bowl ever since Championship Sunday. I'll even admit that I subjected myself to watching a flag football competition -- otherwise known as the Pro Bowl -- just to get my football fix.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO