Junior senator Indigo Pearson started Climate Check with concerns over strict attendance policies outlined at the beginning of the semester. Adviser Demetrius Brown, Dean of Students, responded that any concerns over attendance policies that students find unfair (or do not account for things like family emergencies) should be directed toward Jennifer Henderson, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs. Senator Pearson also inquired about lots A and B of Alamo Stadium as they are closed for city COVID testing. President Oliver Chapin-Eiserloh said these lots are not open parking for Trinity students, so if students were used to parking there, they would need to find somewhere else.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO