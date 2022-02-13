Racism, human rights: Allegations mar marquee sport events

Lia Thomas is a famous swimmer, who caused a lot of reactions in the world of sports, after she decided to change her gender and compete in the women's competition. There are many who disagree with this, but there are also many who have provided support “I’ve continued to do the sport I love as my authentic self,” Lia Thomas said, as quoted by japantoday Schuyler Bailar used to swim with Lia Thomas and compete, and it is clear that he supports Thomas in her intentions “Lia is competing fairly, she has followed all the rules and she is a fantastic athlete,” he said.

