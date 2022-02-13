ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Racism, human rights: Allegations mar marquee sport events

nhpbs.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, Sunday may be one of the...

video.nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

WHO says it's probing alleged racism, abuse by top director

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says an investigation is underway into alleged reports that the U.N. health agency's top official in the Western Pacific engaged in racist, unethical and abusive behavior, following a report last week by The Associated Press. At a meeting of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#American Football#The Marist College
WEKU

'They've ruined it for all of us,' former Olympic figure skater says of Russia doping

BEIJING — Yet again, the Olympic Games have been touched by the specter of doping. This week, it came to light that 15-year-old Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned drug. The test result came from a sample Valieva gave Dec. 25, 2021. But it wasn't revealed until this week, the day after Valieva helped her Russian Olympic Committee team win a gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event.
SPORTS
Financial World

Kamila Valieva's coach on doping scandal: "It's a very well-planned plan"

Kamila Valieva has caused a chain reaction in the world of sports, and there are many who want to talk about this topic. Valieva turned out to be positive on the doping test, and punishment for that is still expected. Rachael Denhollander, a lawyer and former gymnast, believes the main culprits are the people on her team A child does not make a choice to take those kinds of medications unless they’re given to her by somebody who’s in authority,” Denhollander told Reuters.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
Financial World

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas; The public's reaction to her

Lia Thomas is a famous swimmer, who caused a lot of reactions in the world of sports, after she decided to change her gender and compete in the women's competition. There are many who disagree with this, but there are also many who have provided support “I’ve continued to do the sport I love as my authentic self,” Lia Thomas said, as quoted by japantoday Schuyler Bailar used to swim with Lia Thomas and compete, and it is clear that he supports Thomas in her intentions “Lia is competing fairly, she has followed all the rules and she is a fantastic athlete,” he said.
SOCIETY
NEWS10 ABC

WHO says it’s probing alleged racism, abuse by top director

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says an investigation is underway into alleged reports that the U.N. health agency’s top official in the Western Pacific engaged in racist, unethical and abusive behavior, following a report last week by The Associated Press. At a meeting...
SOCIETY
cbs17

WHO says it’s probing alleged racism, abuse by top director

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says an investigation is underway into alleged reports that the U.N. health agency’s top official in the Western Pacific engaged in racist, unethical and abusive behavior, following a report last week by The Associated Press. At a meeting...
SOCIETY
MyStateline.com

WHO says it’s probing alleged racism, abuse by top director

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says an investigation is underway into alleged reports that the U.N. health agency’s top official in the Western Pacific engaged in racist, unethical and abusive behavior, following a report last week by The Associated Press. At a meeting...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy