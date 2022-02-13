ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aerojet Rocketdyne Positioned to Continue Driving Growth, Profitability and Value Creation -- Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Lockheed

SpaceRef
 1 day ago

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) (the “Company”) today reaffirmed its strong foundation for substantial value creation following the termination of its merger agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The Company issued the following statement:. We are poised to deliver substantial value to our shareholders driven by our...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4B agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) said it terminated its $4.4B agreement to purchase Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). The decision comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit late last month seeking a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition, Lockheed said in a statement. The FTC last month voted 4-0 to see...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Lockheed Ends $4.4B Deal to Acquire Aerojet After Regulators Challenged Transaction

Following a lawsuit to stop Lockheed Martin Corp’s acquisition of the last independent U.S. missile propulsion supplier, the defense contractor has terminated the $4.4 billion deal, the Maryland-based aircraft maker announced Sunday (Feb. 13). Last month, Lockheed said it planned to purchase Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., the California-based manufacturer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pulse2.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Lockheed Martin calling off plans to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion due to opposition from U.S. antitrust enforcers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Flying Magazine

Lockheed Martin Pulls Back Aerojet Rocketdyne Bid Following FTC Lawsuit

The Federal Trade Commission sued Lockheed Martin to block the company's $4.4 billion deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne. [File Photo: Shutterstock]. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has pulled back its bid to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD), a manufacturer of rocket engines and spacecraft propulsion, Lockheed announced late Sunday. The announcement...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Splunk, Blackstone, Aerojet Rocketdyne and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Splunk (SPLK) – Cisco Systems (CSCO) made a more than $20 billion takeover bid for the cloud software company, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. A deal of that size would represent the networking equipment maker's largest-ever acquisition. Splunk surged 7.9% in the premarket, while Cisco shares fell 1%.
STOCKS
Aviation Week

Lockheed Martin Walks Away From Aerojet Acquisition

SINGAPORE—Singapore Airshow exhibitor Lockheed Martin has terminated a $4.4 billion agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne on the eve of the international aerospace event. The decision announced late on Feb. 13 in the U.S. comes nearly three weeks after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block the merger, citing concerns about the effect of such a merger on the competitive health of the industrial base.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MySanAntonio

Lockheed scraps Aerojet deal after FTC takes tough stance

Lockheed Martin ended its bid to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the $4.4 billion deal on the grounds it would hurt competition among defense contractors. The planned acquisition would have led to "greater efficiency, speed, and significant cost reductions for the U.S. government," Lockheed...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyse#Ajrd#Company
FOXBusiness

Lockheed scraps $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet amid regulatory hurdles

U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp called off plans on Sunday to acquire rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for $4.4 billion amid opposition from U.S. antitrust enforcers. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. LMT.N n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. AJRD.N n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. RTX.N n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne gains as traders pass around Chairman's lawsuit (update)

Update 11pm: Adds countersuit from Aerojet CEO and three other directors. Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) earlier reached session highs and is now up 1.2% as traders passed around Aerojet Chairman Chairman Warren Lichtenstein's and three other directors lawsuit. Some language in Exhibit B about the board giving authority to extend the...
INDUSTRY
tctmagazine.com

Atlantic Coastal terminates Essentium merger agreement

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp has announced it has terminated its business combination agreement with Essentium that was set to see the 3D printing company publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The termination of the agreement was agreed mutually by all relevant parties, with Atlantic Coastal to seek ‘an alternative...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

Orbital Assembly Corporation Exceeds $1 Million Raised to Advance its Pioneer Commercial Space Station with Artificial Gravity

Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC) the leader in providing artificial gravity technologies enabling humanity to work, play and thrive in the space ecosystem has raised an additional $1 million to advance its space station facility development. The company raised the funds on the Netcapital (Reg. CF) crowdfunding site after its first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Terran Orbital Appoints Eric Leeds As Vice President of Investor Relations

Terran Orbital Corporation ("Terran Orbital"), a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions, announced today the appointment of Eric Leeds as Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Leeds joins Terran Orbital from XYZ EML LLC where he advised companies on using investor relations to create value for investors and...
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

NASA Awards Rapid IV On-Ramp II Contracts for Spacecraft Systems

NASA has awarded three contracts under the on-ramp feature of the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV (Rapid IV) contract. These multi-agency contracts are available to support all NASA centers and other federal agencies. The awardees are:. Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado. QinetiQ Space NV, Kruibeke, Belgium. Space Flight...
LITTLETON, CO
businessalabama.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne has successful tests of two military projects

Sailors secure a torpedo while loading ammunition aboard the USS Antietam in 2018. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William McCann. Aerojet Rocketdyne announced this week the successful tests of two separate pieces of equipment for the U.S. military. On Tuesday, the company said its Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion, or SCEPS, lithium boiler has…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Raytheon Intelligence & Space completes Next Gen OPIR GEO Block 0 Milestone

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has completed Thermal Vacuum Testing of its sensor payload for the U.S. Space Force’s Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared, or Next-Gen OPIR GEO, Block 0 missile warning satellites designed and built by spacecraft prime contractor Lockheed Martin. Testing was completed on Jan. 27, 2022. “Space is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy