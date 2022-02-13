Aerojet Rocketdyne Positioned to Continue Driving Growth, Profitability and Value Creation -- Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Lockheed

SINGAPORE—Singapore Airshow exhibitor Lockheed Martin has terminated a $4.4 billion agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne on the eve of the international aerospace event. The decision announced late on Feb. 13 in the U.S. comes nearly three weeks after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block the merger, citing concerns about the effect of such a merger on the competitive health of the industrial base.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 HOURS AGO