Aerojet Rocketdyne Positioned to Continue Driving Growth, Profitability and Value Creation -- Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Lockheed
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) (the “Company”) today reaffirmed its strong foundation for substantial value creation following the termination of its merger agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The Company issued the following statement:. We are poised to deliver substantial value to our shareholders driven by our...www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0