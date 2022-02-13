Lockheed Martin Terminates Agreement To Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc. (the “Company”), a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (“CCAC”) (NYSE: CCAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction gives the Company access to approximately $175 million in available liquidity on top of its existing balance sheet, before transaction expenses and debt paydown, consisting of approximately $50 million in cash proceeds from the PIPE and SPAC Trust, as well as up to $125 million in committed funding from a previously announced share subscription facility from Global Emerging Markets Group (“GEM”), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the GEM facility, the Company can draw on a $25 million advance from the total $125M following effectiveness of a resale S-1 Registration Statement. Proceeds from the transaction will be used for working capital, repayment of $35 million of secured notes, and transaction expenses, positioning the Company to fund future growth and continue investing in its leading portfolio of smart LiDAR and 3D perception solutions.

