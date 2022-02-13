ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed Martin Terminates Agreement To Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

 1 day ago

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) today announced it has terminated its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD). The decision to terminate the agreement follows the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) lawsuit filed late last month seeking a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition. "Our planned acquisition...

ZDNet

Binance invests $200 million in Forbes

Crypto giant Binance announced on Thursday that it is investing $200 million into 104-year-old publisher Forbes. The deal is part of a larger effort by Forbes to become a publicly-traded company. The transaction will see Binance chief communications officer Patrick Hillmann and head of Binance labs Bill Chin join Forbes...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zendesk spurns $17B private equity takeover offer

In a statement, they said they were duty-bound to review such an offer, but after doing so, they felt confident about rejecting it:. “Consistent with its fiduciary obligations, after careful review and consideration conducted in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Board concluded that this non-binding proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.”
BUSINESS
tctmagazine.com

Atlantic Coastal terminates Essentium merger agreement

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp has announced it has terminated its business combination agreement with Essentium that was set to see the 3D printing company publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The termination of the agreement was agreed mutually by all relevant parties, with Atlantic Coastal to seek ‘an alternative...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Brookfield Considers Spinning Off $100B Asset Management Operation

Brookfield Asset Management is mulling a spinoff of its asset management operations that would create an entity with an equity value of between $70B and $100B, according to Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt in a letter to shareholders released with the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Such a separation would "open up...
BROOKFIELD, NY
SpaceRef

Terran Orbital Appoints Eric Leeds As Vice President of Investor Relations

Terran Orbital Corporation ("Terran Orbital"), a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions, announced today the appointment of Eric Leeds as Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Leeds joins Terran Orbital from XYZ EML LLC where he advised companies on using investor relations to create value for investors and...
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

Kleos partners with Satellogic

Kleos Space (ASX: KSS), a space-powered radio frequency reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, has partnered with NASDAQ-listed geospatial analytics company Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) to pursue government and commercial tenders. Satellogic is a leading provider of high-resolution satellite imagery to governments and commercial customers globally, and currently has 17 satellites in low...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Aerojet Rocketdyne: Buy The Break

Stock fell in late January on FTC suit to block merger with Lockheed Martin. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) is a defense company that specializes in propulsion systems for missiles and rockets. The Opportunity:. In December 2020, AJRD agreed to a $51/share cash acquisition by Lockheed Martin (LMT). The deal made...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Quanergy Systems Announces Closing of Business Combination

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc. (the “Company”), a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (“CCAC”) (NYSE: CCAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction gives the Company access to approximately $175 million in available liquidity on top of its existing balance sheet, before transaction expenses and debt paydown, consisting of approximately $50 million in cash proceeds from the PIPE and SPAC Trust, as well as up to $125 million in committed funding from a previously announced share subscription facility from Global Emerging Markets Group (“GEM”), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the GEM facility, the Company can draw on a $25 million advance from the total $125M following effectiveness of a resale S-1 Registration Statement. Proceeds from the transaction will be used for working capital, repayment of $35 million of secured notes, and transaction expenses, positioning the Company to fund future growth and continue investing in its leading portfolio of smart LiDAR and 3D perception solutions.
BUSINESS

