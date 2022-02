Serge Ibaka could have pocketed a nice chunk of change when he was traded on deadline day, but Ibaka waived his bonuses so that the four-team trade could be completed. Ibaka could have collected nearly $400,000 when he was traded from the LA Clippers to the Milwaukee Bucks, but it could have made completing the deal more complicated from a salary-matching perspective. Ibaka waived his bonus to allow the deal to go through.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO