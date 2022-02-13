UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

Another 92,000 Covid cases were reported for England on Monday, a steep rise on the day before, after reinfections were included in the statistics for the first time. Previously daily Covid case figures – which reflect the number of new infections picked up by testing – did not include reinfections for England, Scotland or Northern Ireland, although figures for Wales did, provided the positive tests were more than 42 days apart. In other words, most people were only counted once even if they had caught Covid multiple times.
