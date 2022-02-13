ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

Life Style Extra
 1 day ago

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,270 new....

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 spreads faster, experts say as latest UK hotspots revealed

A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, said: “We now know that BA.2 has an increased growth rate, which can be seen in all regions in England.“We have also learnt that BA.2 has a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: HMP Northumberland hit by new coronavirus outbreak

HMP Northumberland has been hit by a new outbreak of Covid-19. The category C prison, near Acklington, said it was trying to control the spread of the virus after a number of staff and prisoners tested positive. It said measures to ensure staff and inmate safety included "appropriate self-isolation and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Plans to delay Covid jabs for UK children aged five to 11 criticised

Plans to offer Covid vaccinations to all children aged five to 11 have been delayed by the government because the jabs have not been deemed urgent. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided more than a week ago to expand the vaccination programme to all that age group and handed its advice to ministers.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Reuters
Life Style Extra

UPDATE: UK PM faces fine as receives police questions in party probe

(Alliance News) - Boris Johnson was facing a possible fine for breaching coronavirus laws after police formally demanded answers from the UK prime minister over partygate allegations. Downing Street confirmed on Friday night that Johnson had received a legal questionnaire from Metropolitan Police officers investigating events in No 10. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

UK PM Boris Johnson receives legal questionnaire from partygate police

(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street. No 10 confirmed on Friday evening that the prime minister had received the legal form from Metropolitan Police officers, and said he will "respond as required". The move...
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

‘Deltacron’ Covid variant found in UK – but it’s unlikely to be of concern

British health authorities have identified a case of the so-called "deltacron" Covid variant in a patient – but experts say it is unlikely to be of concern. The recombinant – where two different variants merge together in a person – was named by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in its weekly "variants in monitoring" list. This is a designation below "variant of concern" and "variant under investigation".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fears over UK ability to tackle variants as Covid testing is scrapped

Ministers are scrapping a Covid testing programme that can quickly identify new variants, The Independent can reveal – with scientists warning the move could leave the UK vulnerable to further mutations in the virus. An arm of the government’s testing programme, which provides Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (Lamp) tests, is due to be wound down by June 2022, a leaked letter from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown.Lamp tests are more labour intensive and have not been rolled out as widely as PCR tests, however they have been used in schools and NHS trusts, have been piloted in prisons...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Humza Yousaf: UK decisions 'shouldn't force' Covid response

The health secretary says scrapping Covid measures in England should not force Scotland into how it tackles the virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said self-isolation could end south of the border this month and has eased restrictions on mask-wearing. Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Humza Yousaf gave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Protesters across UK demonstrate against spiralling cost of living

Protesters demonstrated in dozens of towns and cities across the UK on Saturday to highlight how the spiralling cost of living crisis is affecting the public. The demonstrations, co-organised by anti-austerity organisation People’s Assembly and supported by trade unions, were held in at least 25 towns and cities, from London to Glasgow to Bangor.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Wales to relax Covid curbs but self-isolation rules will remain

The Welsh government is relaxing some Covid restrictions but keeping the requirement for people to isolate if they test positive for Covid. The obligation to show a Covid pass to get into nightclubs, cinemas and theatres will be dropped from 18 February, and people will be able to go into some public places without a face covering 10 days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Prince Charles tests positive and ex-PM says Johnson 'broke law'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. The Prince of Wales, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. They say the monarch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday morning - it is the second time he has contracted the virus. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is also isolating after testing positive, the Welsh government has said. It comes the day before he was due to announce his latest review of the nation's Covid rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer sparks outrage by saying UK can ‘take advantage of Brexit opportunities’

Sir Keir Starmer has sparked outrage by saying the UK can take advantage of the “opportunities” of Brexit during a visit to the north east of England.The Labour leader faced backlash after he used similarly positive language as senior Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg, the new minister for Brexit opportunities.Sir Keir also definitively ruled out the idea his party could campaign for Britain to re-join the EU in future – insisting that he wants to “make Brexit work”.He told BBC Radio Newcastle on Monday: “We’ve exited the EU and we’re not going back. Let me very clear in the north east...
U.K.
The Guardian

Rise in Covid cases in England as reinfections included for first time

Another 92,000 Covid cases were reported for England on Monday, a steep rise on the day before, after reinfections were included in the statistics for the first time. Previously daily Covid case figures – which reflect the number of new infections picked up by testing – did not include reinfections for England, Scotland or Northern Ireland, although figures for Wales did, provided the positive tests were more than 42 days apart. In other words, most people were only counted once even if they had caught Covid multiple times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy