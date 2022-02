STORRS, Conn. – The First period began with UConn firing on all cylinders. One minute and 30 seconds into the game a shot would deflect off the boards straight to junior Amy Landry who would center the puck to senior Danika Pasqua who would push it home to give UConn the 1-0 lead early in the first. Huskies would stay on the attack throughout the first, trying to extend their lead. Providence would try to counter UConn's goal with a goal of their own, but senior goaltender Samantha Carpentier-Yelle and the UConn defense would stand strong. The period would end with both teams firing eight shots on goal but UConn with the one goal lead.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO