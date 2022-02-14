ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Monday Ahead, Troublesome Weather Possible Late Week

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures down near 10 degrees. Slick spots are possible following overnight snow showers that briefly moved through.

Alert : None right now, but that could change with Thursday’s rain-to-snow chance.

(Photo courtesy KDKA Weather Center)

Aware: A big weather system will impact our area on Thursday into Friday morning. At this time right now, an inch of rain will be possible through the day on Thursday. Rain will then fairly quickly change over to snow with just a brief chance for sleet as the change happens.

Hopefully you aren’t like me and know where your heavy jacket is. Brrrr. It is COLD out there with morning lows dipping to below 10 degrees and wind chills ticking down to near 0°. The biggest concern out there for Monday morning is the brief but intense snow showers that impacted the area around midnight. The snow was enough to cover area roads and leave behind a light sheen of ice in some spots. Please be weather aware as you head out.

(Photo courtesy KDKA Weather Center)

Once the snow moves out, we should be dry through Thursday. Temperatures will also be warming up. On Tuesday, highs will hit the mid 30s and I am expecting highs on Wednesday in the mid 50s. Finally, while interrupted by rain, temperatures are expected to hit the mid 60s on Thursday.

There is a potential First Alert weather day on Friday morning due to snow and brief sleet and freezing rain chances. At this point the impact to you and your family would be low to possibly moderate. We are on it.

Valentine’s Day: Frigid

High: 27 Low: 9

Tuesday: High: 34

Wednesday: Warmer, dry. Pick of the week

High: 54

Thursday: Rain through the morning and afternoon, changes to snow late

High: 64

Friday: Snow showers for the morning

High: 34

