Alice Carbone Tench on aphrodisiac-inflused Valentine’s Day Meals

KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out if the stomach is truly the way to the heart this Valentine’s Day...

ktla.com

uscannenbergmedia.com

My love for nian gao, a classic Lunar New Year dessert

Lunar New Year is one of the most extravagant holidays in Chinese culture. Celebrations last over 15 days, with spring couplets bearing new year wishes adorning doorways, red envelopes bulging with money exchanging hands, performers wearing lion costumes prancing in the streets and dinner tables overflowing with dishes bringing friends and family together.
wccbcharlotte.com

Valentine’s Day Meals & Deals In North Carolina | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world is in need of more love and less emails this upcoming Valentine’s Day, so check WCCB’s list of romantic activities going on near you and plan something special. Across North Carolina, restaurants and various shops are getting in on the holiday fun...
themanual.com

8 Valentine’s Day Meal Kit Specials Delivered to Your Door

It’s that time of year again. The pressure is mounting trying to impress your sweetheart with an incredibly delicious Valentine’s Day dinner. The good news is that you’ve been honing your culinary capabilities ever since that pesky pandemic struck. The bad news is that busy guys like you don’t have the time to hunt down unique recipes and shop for the ingredients. Plus, with all our current supply chain woes, it’s a crapshoot if the grocery store will even have the elements you need.
WBUR

How to prepare the perfect at-home Valentine's Day meal

The Independent

Tesco’s £15 Valentine’s Day meal deal includes rump steak, vegan brownies and prosecco

The annual celebration of love that is Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us and, whether you relish the opportunity to get romantic or prefer to keep things low key, it’s a great excuse to celebrate. If you’re hoping to give pricey restaurants a miss this year, the good news is that plenty of supermarkets have launched their very own meal deals, which means you get to enjoy a hearty dining experience from the comfort of your own home.Among those helping you to create a perfect Valentine’s night in is Tesco, which has brought back its popular three-course menu for another...
austinfoodmagazine.com

Best Valentine’s Day Dine-in and Takeout Meals and Deals in Austin

While many restaurants will be welcoming patrons that wish to dine-in this year, many are also offering delicious takeout options that can be just as romantic as the restaurant itself. For those looking for a romantic brunch, cocktails, or dinner this Valentine’s day, Austin eateries are offering in-house specials and...
US Magazine

Freehand New York’s Comodo Restaurant Is the Perfect Stop for a Romantic Valentine’s Day Meal and Wine Pairing

Food adventures are for lovers! Freehand New York is the one-stop shop for foodies looking for a unique place to celebrate the Valentine’s Day season. The big city hotel has fun options for everyone gearing up for the love-themed holiday — or for anyone who wants to try somewhere new to cheers with friends or their special someone.
Quad Cities Onlines

Freight House Farmers' Market offers Valentine's Day meal kit

Want to make a romantic, locally sourced Valentine's Day dinner, but don't know where to start? Freight House Farmers' Market vendors have you covered. A group of market vendors have come together to create a Valentine's Day meal kit for two, complete with a main dish, side and extra treats. The meal kit, which costs $35, includes ingredients for spaghetti alla marinara, a mixed green salad with the customers' choice of dressing, French bread, olive oil and macarons. Instructions are also included.
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Valentine’s Day Meal

In the kitchen today we welcomed Chef Manny Tampella from La Masseria making a few dishes that would be great for Valentine’s Day. He shared with us his Lobster Salad, Heart-shaped Spinach Ravioli, and Strawberry and Chocolate Panna Cotta. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed...
Journal Inquirer

Food and drink: Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl meals on the menu

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 W. Main St., Stafford Springs, will hold a Valentine’s dinner-to-go Sunday, Feb. 13, with curbside pick-up from 5-6 p.m. The menu features roast pork loin with cherry balsamic glaze, rosemary red potatoes, green beans, and red velvet chocolate cake. To pre-order, call or text...
TODAY.com

40 fancy, fun and easy Valentine's Day dessert recipes

Want to make something sweet this Valentine's Day for your special sweetheart?. Maybe that person is your significant other, your kid, a friend or yourself (hey, you deserve it all!). Whomever you're offering attention to on Monday, we're is making it easier with these lusciously love-filled dessert ideas (to come after your deliciously devoted dinner, of course).
neworleanssaints.com

Eat Right Tuesday: Valentine's Day Meals for Two | Saints Live Well

As the old adage goes, the way to your partner's heart is through their stomach, so what better way to show your sweetheart some love than to cook them a delicious Valentine's Day meal? Our Saints Live Well crew has pulled some HelloFresh recipes that are perfect for two and contain some heart-healthy ingredients that will enamor your taste buds.
NWI.com

Enjoy Valentine's meals in the Region

Diners looking for a great meal to treat their sweethearts to for Valentine's Day will find plenty to choose from in the area. The following list features just a sample of what's available in the Region in celebration of love's holiday. • Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, 600 Gateway Blvd. Chesterton. The...
Time Out Global

How to have a non-shit meal on Valentine’s Day

Naff cards, teddy bears, chocolates, anything heart-shaped and – above all – an intense pressure to book somewhere à deux for an unforgettable special dinner have come to define Valentine’s Day. But there are ways to enjoy food and drink on the prescribed day of love without succumbing to clichés, breaking the bank or developing some kind of romantic PTSD. Whether you’re loved-up with your boo, flying solo or just want to hang out with some pals, here are savvy ways to eat out – or in – this February 14 in London and make sure it’s memorable for all the right reasons.
Kansas City Star

Valentine’s Day 2022 in Kansas City: Restaurant meals and deals for to-go or dine-in

Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, the second highest on record since the National Retail Federation started doing the annual survey in 2007. The highest spending was $27.4 billion for Valentine’s Day 2020. While candy, greeting...

