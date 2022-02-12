Alice Carbone Tench on aphrodisiac-inflused Valentine’s Day Meals

Want to make a romantic, locally sourced Valentine's Day dinner, but don't know where to start? Freight House Farmers' Market vendors have you covered. A group of market vendors have come together to create a Valentine's Day meal kit for two, complete with a main dish, side and extra treats. The meal kit, which costs $35, includes ingredients for spaghetti alla marinara, a mixed green salad with the customers' choice of dressing, French bread, olive oil and macarons. Instructions are also included.
