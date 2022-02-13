Football Photography Tips and Techniques

Underneath you right now is an immense amount of earth, 1,802 miles to the core. We often forget how much Earth we have paved over or leveled to create and foster our bustling lives. The recent Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art exhibit, “12 Hz” by Ron Jude, amplifies the faces of rock, stone, granite and all of Earth’s familiar hard foundation in all its glory. The large 56 x 42 inches black and white photographs are paired with an audio installation by Joshua Bonnetta that includes field recordings and seismic readings of our Earth's subtle movements. Coming from speakers in the corners of the white walled exhibit, the low humming and groaning of the earth washes over the atmosphere. Its deepness of sound parallels the rocks that are exposed by the shifting of the earth in the photos.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO