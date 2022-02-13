ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Football Photography Tips and Techniques

By Daniel Padavona
picturecorrect.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican football photography offers challenges which are very different than those of traditional photography. In this article, I will introduce you to helpful techniques to get you up to speed with gear and technique, so you can catch the winning touchdown this fall!. Equipment. A fast DSLR camera and...

www.picturecorrect.com

Comments / 0

Related
shutterbug.com

Behind the Scenes on a Boudoir Shoot with Pro Tips & Techniques (VIDEO)

If you've ever wanted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) look at a boudoir photography session complete with tips and posing techniques, the below video is for you. Led by Elizabeth Clem, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based professional boudoir photography, the tutorial gives you some insider advice on how to get started in shooting boudoir.
CINCINNATI, OH
picturecorrect.com

🖥️ ON1 Photo RAW Editor Version 2022.1

In photo editing news, ON1 recently released a new update to their popular editor. Version 2022.1 includes an enhanced Sky Swap AI, a unique re-editable Liquify Tool, Snapshots, new photo organizing features in Advanced Search and Smart Albums, and several more features and enhancements. See how it works: ON1 Photo RAW Version 2022.1.
ENTERTAINMENT
picturecorrect.com

Keeping Your Camera Still for Sharp Night Photography

Learning how to begin taking photos at night is dependent on some very key photography practices. Taking photos in low light conditions, especially of the city, is a fantastic approach to get better in your shooting of long exposures. You must primarily learn how low light photography techniques work. Taking good photos at night requires a long shutter speed, a way to keep that camera rock steady, and effective use of aperture. In this article I will not only tell you how to do it, but also give you some methods in which to start taking photos at night and have them turn out beautifully.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Dslr Camera#American Football#Canon 1d Mark Ii N#1d#Ai Servo Auto Focus
shutterbug.com

5 Beginner Night Photography Tips for Epic Travel, Nature & Cityscape Photos (VIDEO)

Have you every wanted to give night photography a try, but didn’t know where to start? If so, the five-minute beginner’s guide below is just what you need. Night photographer extraordinaire Gabriel Biderman is not only one of the foremost experts in the field, he’s also an acclaimed author, instructor, and co-founder of National Parks at Night. In this quick episode from B&H Photo Video he synthesizes nighttime photography to its basic components, so you can start shooting tonight.
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

📸 Photography Tips Newsletter Bonuses & Support

Thanks so much to all of you for subscribing to our photography newsletter. We are always working to make it better. From time to time readers write us to express their appreciation and we now have a new way for you to support our work if you want to – plus you can get some great bonuses in the process. Learn more here: New PictureCorrect Patreon Options.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TrendHunter.com

Art Technique Activities

The ‘Multi-Activities Scratch Art’ kit teaches young artists the technique of scratching to create artwork. Scratch art is made by using “a wooden stylus… [to] delicately scratches the boards in the places indicated to reveal new colors or illustrations,” as mentioned in the description. It is an activity that stimulates creativity as well as teaches control and fine motor skills to get the effect they want.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
picturecorrect.com

New: Night Photography Educational Assignments

Have you tried these new night photography educational assignments? 45 Pages of lessons and 35 Assignments that you can use to master night photography. They are currently 84% off today if you want to check them out. Deal ending soon: Night Photography Lessons & Assignments at 84% Off. Learn from...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Gunnison Times

A photography retrospective

Local photographer Matt Burt held his senior show at Western University’s Quigley Gallery in 1994. Almost 30 years later, his art hangs in the gallery once more, a body of photographs that illustrates the colorful outdoor playground of the Gunnison Valley and beyond. Burt captured the majority of the...
GUNNISON, CO
oberlin.edu

This Week in Photos: Marveling the Technique

An eyedropper filled with blue pigment hovers over a shallow tray of clear liquid. With steady hands the small droplets of color are released and waft along the surface. Seconds later a pale freeform circle is formed. The students performing these marbling techniques in papermaking are examples of the many projects taking place this Winter Term. They also serve as inspiration for this week’s photo series.
OBERLIN, OH
Fstoppers

Should You Use Flash for Indoor Photography or Only a High-ISO Setting?

Often, I read about natural light photographers who prefer a high-ISO setting above the use of flash. The latter is considered unnatural and unflattering light. Perhaps that photographer should consider the benefits flash can offer without the sacrifice of a natural-looking photo. There are two sorts of photographers, I think....
PHOTOGRAPHY
Engadget

Turn photos into works of art with this Luminar AI bundle

Even the most skilled photographers use editing software, which means anyone camera could benefit from a bit of tweaking here and there. We’re not talking fails, just minor enhancements that elevate a picture from good to great. Plus, with a few pointers and helpful templates, amateurs and professionals alike can create some exceptional images.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

10 pro photography tips for better animal portraits at wildlife & safari parks

Wildlife portraiture is a fantastic genre of photography, enabling you to get intimate shots of the animals you love and capture loads of their character. Going on safari in Africa can cost a small fortune, so visiting a wildlife park is usually the most practical way of getting close to endangered and vulnerable species like tigers and lions to take incredible photos and practice your animal portraiture.
ANIMALS
Digital Camera World

Photography cheat sheet: the exposure triangle explained

Exposure – allowing light to hit the camera’s sensor to record an image – is controlled by three variables: aperture, shutter speed and ISO. The size of the aperture determines how much light is let in through the lens, while the shutter speed dictates the duration of the sensor’s exposure to the light. ISO regulates the sensor’s sensitivity to light (technically it doesn’t – it controls how much the signal from the sensor is amplified).
PHOTOGRAPHY
Emerald Media

Treacherous landscapes: Environmental Photography

Underneath you right now is an immense amount of earth, 1,802 miles to the core. We often forget how much Earth we have paved over or leveled to create and foster our bustling lives. The recent Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art exhibit, “12 Hz” by Ron Jude, amplifies the faces of rock, stone, granite and all of Earth’s familiar hard foundation in all its glory. The large 56 x 42 inches black and white photographs are paired with an audio installation by Joshua Bonnetta that includes field recordings and seismic readings of our Earth's subtle movements. Coming from speakers in the corners of the white walled exhibit, the low humming and groaning of the earth washes over the atmosphere. Its deepness of sound parallels the rocks that are exposed by the shifting of the earth in the photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IFLScience

Photography Tips From WPOTY's People's Choice Award Winner, Cristiano Vendramin

A frosty mirror image from Santa Croce Lake, Italy, scooped the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2021 organized by the Natural History Museum, London. Captured by photographer Cristiano Vendramin, the shot is dedicated to his dear friend who once loved the lake. "I want to think he made me feel this feeling that I'll never forget,” Vendramin said. “For this reason, this photograph is dedicated to him.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
calmsage.com

Exploring Techniques Of Bioenergetic Therapy!

Bioenergetic therapy is a kind of mind-body psychotherapy that is based on the neurobiological connection. The main focus is on treating the body alongside your mind. Bioenergetic therapists believe that the mind and the body are connected. The connection they state is with respect to the reactions we have to...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy