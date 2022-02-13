ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators’ Watson suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins’ Ahcan

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for a hit on Boston’s Jack Ahcan.

The NHL announced the suspension on Sunday.

Watson leveled Ahcan along the end boards midway through the first period of Ottawa’s 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was given a 2-minute minor penalty for interference.

The league’s department of player safety added the two-game ban after reviewing the play and determining the hit was high and late, and that Watson made “significant contact” with Ahcan’s head.

The 30-year-old Watson will forfeit $15,000 in salary, with the money going to the players’ emergency fund.

